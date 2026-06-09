PGA Tour Winners Viktor Hovland, Ryan Fox Join Stellar India Championship Field

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) PGA Tour winners Viktor Hovland and Ryan Fox are set to join the illustrious field for the second edition of the India Championship, scheduled to take place from October 15-18 here in the national capital.

Some of the best players in the world will once again tee it up at Delhi Golf Club in the USD 4,000,000 event as Hovland and Fox are joining a trio of European Ryder Cup stars in defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, back-to-back Masters winner Rory McIlroy and Major champion Justin Rose.

Hovland returns for his second appearance at the India Championship, after finishing tied sixth on his debut last October. The 28-year-old was the first player from Norway to win on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, and the three-time Ryder Cup player was part of Europe's historic back-to-back wins in Rome in 2023 and New York last September.

“I really enjoyed the experience at the DP World India Championship last year. We had a lot of fun both on and off the golf course, and the welcome we received everywhere we went was incredible, so I can't wait to get back to Delhi in October," he said.

Fox will be making his professional debut in India when he tees it up at Delhi Golf Club this year. The New Zealander, who won twice on the PGA TOUR in 2025, is defending his RBC Canadian Open title this week.

Fox, who won the 2022 Seve Ballesteros Award after being voted Player of the Year by his fellow professionals on the DP World Tour, said,“I'm excited to play in India for the first time, and especially after hearing such great things about the DP World India Championship. It sounds like a fantastic event, played on an interesting, historic course, and I'm looking forward to everything about the week.”

The India Championship will be the eighth of nine events in the Back 9 phase of the 2026 Race to Dubai, building towards the season-ending Tour Play-Offs and culminating in the DP World Tour Championship in November at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.