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Trump Claims Iran “Completely Defeated” Amid Escalating US–Iran Tensions
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has stated that Iran’s military has been “completely defeated,” warning that Tehran will “pay the price” for what he described as delays in reaching an agreement with Washington.
The comments followed an announcement from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which said it had carried out missile and drone strikes on US military positions across several Arab countries in response to recent American attacks. US Central Command, however, reported that operations inside Iran were conducted after the loss of an AH-64 Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, an incident it attributed to Tehran, according to reports.
Posting on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Iran “is all talk and no action,” adding that “The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!!” He further accused Tehran of stalling negotiations on what he said would have been a beneficial deal, warning that it would now “have to pay the price.”
The latest exchange of hostilities marks the most serious escalation since a ceasefire was declared in early April. Efforts to transform the truce into a lasting peace agreement have stalled in recent weeks, with both Washington and Tehran accusing each other of violating the terms.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said US actions had undermined diplomatic efforts, forcing Tehran to “reassess” its participation in talks. He accused Washington of damaging the negotiation process through military operations and inconsistent messaging, while also pointing to Israeli strikes in Lebanon as further complicating the situation, according to reports.
The comments followed an announcement from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which said it had carried out missile and drone strikes on US military positions across several Arab countries in response to recent American attacks. US Central Command, however, reported that operations inside Iran were conducted after the loss of an AH-64 Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, an incident it attributed to Tehran, according to reports.
Posting on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Iran “is all talk and no action,” adding that “The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!!” He further accused Tehran of stalling negotiations on what he said would have been a beneficial deal, warning that it would now “have to pay the price.”
The latest exchange of hostilities marks the most serious escalation since a ceasefire was declared in early April. Efforts to transform the truce into a lasting peace agreement have stalled in recent weeks, with both Washington and Tehran accusing each other of violating the terms.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said US actions had undermined diplomatic efforts, forcing Tehran to “reassess” its participation in talks. He accused Washington of damaging the negotiation process through military operations and inconsistent messaging, while also pointing to Israeli strikes in Lebanon as further complicating the situation, according to reports.
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