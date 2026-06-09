Syria Launches 2026 Tourism Season In Presence Of President Ahmad Al-Sharaa As Economic Recovery Gains Momentum

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Syria's Ministry of Tourism has officially launched the 2026 summer tourism season in the presence of President Ahmad al-Sharaa, as part of ongoing efforts to revive the sector during the post-liberation recovery phase.

The initiative seeks to stimulate economic activity, support local businesses, and expand visitor flows across the country's diverse destinations, while strengthening confidence in Syria's broader economic outlook.

The season was inaugurated in the coastal governorate of Tartus, in recognition of its status as a leading Mediterranean destination and its historical and cultural significance. The launch highlighted ongoing rehabilitation of transport and visitor infrastructure, including the upgraded Al-Tahouna Port linking the mainland to Arwad Island, aimed at improving access, safety, and visitor services and supporting the expansion of domestic and regional tourism.

The opening event featured demonstrations by tourist police, civil defense teams, and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, underscoring preparedness across security, emergency response, and visitor support services.

Syria's Tourism Minister, Mazen al-Salhani, stated:“Tourism is far more than a sector defined by travel and visitation; it is a strategic pillar of economic development. Among other sectors, it drives growth across transport, small and medium enterprises, hospitality, and services, while creating employment opportunities and supporting local communities. It also enhances Syria's standing, as well as that of the wider Middle East and North Africa region, within the global tourism landscape.”

Syria is also intensifying efforts to attract visitors from across the Middle East and North Africa, as part of a broader strategy to rebuild regional tourism flows and expand inbound travel during the summer season. The country is being positioned as a destination offering a distinctive mix of landscapes and heritage, from Mediterranean coastline and fertile valleys to mountains, desert terrain, and archaeological sites.

The summer tourism season in Syria will run until the end of September, featuring a wide range of events and festivals across various governorates. The program is expected to boost visitor activity and reinforce Syria's position as a dynamic tourism destination.

About the Ministry of Tourism – Syrian Arab Republic:

The Ministry of Tourism leads the development of Syria's tourism sector through policies that support sustainable growth, enhance destination competitiveness, and expand investment opportunities across hospitality and cultural tourism. The Ministry works to advance national priorities by enabling private-sector participation, improving service quality, and strengthening Syria's position as an emerging destination in the region.