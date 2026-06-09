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Addressing Germany's Distributed Energy Challenges: SKYWORTH Solar to Showcase Full-Scenario Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2026 in Munich

09.06.2026 / 08:20 CET/CEST

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MUNICH, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 23 to 25, 2026, The smarter E Europe 2026 will take place at Messe München. As Europe's leading energy platform, it brings together photovoltaics, energy storage, smart energy management, electric mobility and integrated energy solutions. At Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry under the motto "Connecting Solar Business," SKYWORTH Solar will present its full-scenario smart energy solutions at booth A3.560, covering residential PV, balcony PV, energy storage, and commercial and industrial applications.



Germany's solar market is entering a new stage. As feed-in tariff mechanisms adjust, negative electricity prices become more frequent, and grid integration pressure increases, the value of PV systems is shifting from grid feed-in revenue to self-consumption, storage-based balancing and smart load management. Homeowners, apartment users, and commercial and industrial customers continue to face practical challenges such as complex installation, uncertain delivery timelines and slow after-sales response. Against this backdrop, distributed energy solutions need to deliver not only product efficiency, but also system-level coordination, lower electricity costs and adaptation to local grid and service requirements. At the exhibition, SKYWORTH Solar will showcase a full-chain solution centered on its home energy management system (HEMS). By connecting residential PV generation, battery storage, household appliances, grid electricity, heat pumps and EV chargers, HEMS enables unified energy dispatch and optimized management through data acquisition and AI-powered algorithms. For detached and semi-detached homes, SKYWORTH Solar will present a 10kW + 10kWh high-voltage residential PV and storage system. For apartments and urban users, the SolaMate balcony PV + micro-storage solution offers an easier-to-deploy option that supports Germany's growing balcony PV market. For commercial and industrial users, SKYWORTH Solar will provide customized EPC services covering planning, system design, equipment supply, construction, grid-connection commissioning, and operation and maintenance. Beyond product supply, SKYWORTH Solar is strengthening local service and delivery capabilities in Germany. The company has established a German branch and local warehousing, enabling nationwide 48–72 hour logistics coverage. It has also built local sales, technical and after-sales teams, partnered with German installers, and introduced a 14-day end-to-end delivery commitment. With a cumulative installed capacity of over 29.3GW, a proven track record of constructing more than 800,000 PV power plants, and products and services available in over 40 countries and regions, SKYWORTH Solar will leverage Intersolar Europe 2026 as a platform to exchange insights with partners on distributed energy, localized services and Europe's energy transition needs. For exhibition appointments and details, please visit: Photo -



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