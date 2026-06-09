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Celero Infrastructure Invests In First Nations-Owned Padthaway Resources To Accelerate Australia's Energy Transition
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- In a strategic move signalling confidence in the booming Indigenous business sector, Celero Infrastructure (Celero) today announced a major investment in Padthaway Resources Corporation (PRC), a high-growth Indigenous owned and led enterprise operating in Australia's energy infrastructure and logistics sector. The partnership, a first of its kind, unites two customer-led disruption businesses that share a relentless focus on delivery excellence and the building of long-lasting, trust-based relationships.
For Celero, the investment provides access to onsite/bulk diesel, and low carbon and renewable fuel options (HVO), a critical vertical integration in the supply chain supporting large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), data centres and renewable infrastructure deployments. As Australia's energy transition accelerates and AI-driven digital infrastructure scales rapidly, the ability to secure reliable, diversified energy logistics from a trusted partner represents a significant competitive advantage.
For PRC, Celero's investment provides fresh capital and business development opportunities, enabling the company to scale significantly and participate more deeply in the largest infrastructure projects in Australia's history. PRC believes that Indigenous enterprises should be front and centre in growing the nation's priority projects and intends to be central in the convergence of the Energy Transition and the AI-led Digital Economy.
Matt Mumme, Chief Financial Officer of Celero Infrastructure, said:
“Celero's investment into Padthaway Resources adds strategic flexibility to our portfolio of digital-energy infrastructure projects while building capability and resilience for a high-potential First Nations enterprise. Our philosophy of succeeding through shared value creation, innovation and collaboration extends to the PRC team, where good ideas, hard working people and true teamwork can deliver long-lasting benefits across the community. We believe in First Nations businesses building the future of Australia's energy capability.”
Jacob Gabriel, CEO of Padthaway Resources Corporation said:
“This investment is a powerful endorsement of our vision and the capability of Indigenous businesses to lead in sectors critical to Australia's future. PRC was built to deliver dependable energy solutions in the most demanding environments, and this partnership with Celero Infrastructure accelerates our ability to scale, innovate and support the nation's energy stability. We're excited for what this means for our team, our customers and our communities.”
About Celero Infrastructure
Celero Infrastructure is an Australian-owned, privately backed energy and digital infrastructure developer headquartered in Melbourne. Through its Digital Energy Hub model, Celero develops transmission-connected precincts that pair large-scale, grid-forming battery energy storage with hyperscale data centre capacity. The company is advancing a pipeline of more than 6 GW of BESS and over 2 GW of data centre capacity across Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania and South Australia, with a development team drawn from the regulator, network and developer sides of Australia's electricity market.
About Padthaway Resources Corporation
Padthaway Resources Corporation (PRC) is a First Nations-owned business led by CEO Jacob Gabriel and chaired by Sean Armistead. PRC specialises in the logistics and distribution of onsite and bulk diesel, lubricants, onsite-storage and low carbon fuel solutions (HVO) for construction, mining, data centres, transport, and renewable energy projects. Driven by a customer-first philosophy and a commitment to building enduring partnerships and supporting communities, PRC is positioned as a critical enabler of Australia's infrastructure build-out.
For Celero, the investment provides access to onsite/bulk diesel, and low carbon and renewable fuel options (HVO), a critical vertical integration in the supply chain supporting large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), data centres and renewable infrastructure deployments. As Australia's energy transition accelerates and AI-driven digital infrastructure scales rapidly, the ability to secure reliable, diversified energy logistics from a trusted partner represents a significant competitive advantage.
For PRC, Celero's investment provides fresh capital and business development opportunities, enabling the company to scale significantly and participate more deeply in the largest infrastructure projects in Australia's history. PRC believes that Indigenous enterprises should be front and centre in growing the nation's priority projects and intends to be central in the convergence of the Energy Transition and the AI-led Digital Economy.
Matt Mumme, Chief Financial Officer of Celero Infrastructure, said:
“Celero's investment into Padthaway Resources adds strategic flexibility to our portfolio of digital-energy infrastructure projects while building capability and resilience for a high-potential First Nations enterprise. Our philosophy of succeeding through shared value creation, innovation and collaboration extends to the PRC team, where good ideas, hard working people and true teamwork can deliver long-lasting benefits across the community. We believe in First Nations businesses building the future of Australia's energy capability.”
Jacob Gabriel, CEO of Padthaway Resources Corporation said:
“This investment is a powerful endorsement of our vision and the capability of Indigenous businesses to lead in sectors critical to Australia's future. PRC was built to deliver dependable energy solutions in the most demanding environments, and this partnership with Celero Infrastructure accelerates our ability to scale, innovate and support the nation's energy stability. We're excited for what this means for our team, our customers and our communities.”
About Celero Infrastructure
Celero Infrastructure is an Australian-owned, privately backed energy and digital infrastructure developer headquartered in Melbourne. Through its Digital Energy Hub model, Celero develops transmission-connected precincts that pair large-scale, grid-forming battery energy storage with hyperscale data centre capacity. The company is advancing a pipeline of more than 6 GW of BESS and over 2 GW of data centre capacity across Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania and South Australia, with a development team drawn from the regulator, network and developer sides of Australia's electricity market.
About Padthaway Resources Corporation
Padthaway Resources Corporation (PRC) is a First Nations-owned business led by CEO Jacob Gabriel and chaired by Sean Armistead. PRC specialises in the logistics and distribution of onsite and bulk diesel, lubricants, onsite-storage and low carbon fuel solutions (HVO) for construction, mining, data centres, transport, and renewable energy projects. Driven by a customer-first philosophy and a commitment to building enduring partnerships and supporting communities, PRC is positioned as a critical enabler of Australia's infrastructure build-out.
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