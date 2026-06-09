Rise Of The Lioness 2: Women Who Transform The World Names Dr. Kim Redman As Executive Producer And Co-Director

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The women's empowerment series that is redefining feminine leadership launches its second documentary film. LAT Productions announces Rise of the Lioness 2: Women Who Transform the World. Dr. Kim Redman joins Dr. Dawna Campbell as Executive Producer and Co-Director, uniting two internationally recognized leaders in transformational work behind the lens.

Founder and CEO of Creatrix Go Quantum and global founder of the field of Quantum Leadership, Dr. Redman is a multiple number-one international bestselling author, board-designated master trainer, and North America's recognized expert in NLP, Time Line Therapy, Hypnosis, and Results Coaching. Nominated for Canada's 100 Most Powerful Women in the Maverick category and for the Conscious Leaders Award supported by Forbes and Entrepreneur magazine, Dr. Redman brings 40 years of experience bridging quantum physics, neuroscience, and ancient wisdom traditions to the production.

"The women stepping into this film are not just sharing stories. They are documenting a shift in how the world understands leadership, healing, and human potential. That is the work I have given 40 years to, and Rise of the Lioness 2 is where that work meets the global stage," states Dr. Redman.

Executive Vice President of The Los Angeles Tribune, Dr. Dawna Campbell is a Wall Street finance professional who managed $500 million in assets, a UN ECOSOC certificate holder, Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Grammy-nominated producer, founder of The Abundant Soul, and a contributing writer for the United Nations and publications including The Los Angeles Tribune and its affiliates. Dr. Campbell's transformational work spans more than 20 years across finance, media, and global leadership.

The film documents women at the forefront of coaching, transformation, personal development, and consciousness. These are leaders who are guiding individuals toward lives of greater clarity, contribution, and purpose. Through compelling stories and real-world impact, these voices reach beyond the individual. Transforming one life alters the trajectory of families, organizations, and generations. Rise of the Lioness 2 brings these voices to the global stage, positioning transformational women as catalysts of a new era where leadership is measured not only by influence, but by the lives awakened, the consciousness expanded, and the generations forever changed.

Global Feng Shui master and Law of Attraction teacher Marie Diamond joins the cast as a featured celebrity guest. One of the transformational voices behind the worldwide phenomenon The Secret, Diamond brings an international platform and decades of work elevating human consciousness to the film.

The first feature film in the series, Rise of the Lioness: The Power of Feminine Leadership, co-directed by Dr. Dawna Campbell and Dr. Angela Kung with Jacqueline Elliott serving as Executive Producer, is currently in post-production with celebrity guests Sharon Lechter, Bobbie Chance, and Sonia Choquette.

"We built this series because the world needs to see these women. Not as exceptions, but as the standard. Rise of the Lioness 2 continues that mission with greater reach, greater impact, and a team that is ready to deliver," states Dr. Campbell.

Casting is now open for Rise of the Lioness 2: Women Who Transform the World. The film seeks women leaders in coaching, healing, personal development, and consciousness who are creating measurable change in the lives of others, with a 2027 release.

About Dr. Kim Redman

Dr. Kim Redman is the global founder of Quantum Leadership and Founder and CEO of Creatrix Go Quantum®, where East meets West for Quantum Success. For 40 years, Dr. Redman has worked at the intersection of quantum physics, neuroscience, and ancient wisdom, building a body of work that has reached hundreds of thousands worldwide. Founder of Go Quantum University and creator of signature programs including Journey of Truth®️, Designing Your Destiny®️, and the elite Go Quantum Leadership program, Dr. Redman holds professional designations recognized in over 38 countries. Medalled in 2018 by the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario for years of volunteerism and recognized by the Arts in Education Society of Lincoln Centre for work with at-risk youth beginning in 1989, Dr. Redman's commitment to human potential extends well beyond the stage. Learn more at creatrixgoquantum.

About Dr. Dawna Campbell

Dr. Dawna Campbell is a media executive, transformational leader, and founder of The Abundant Soul®, known for decades of work reprogramming the deeper subconscious at the root of human potential. Executive Vice President of The Los Angeles Tribune, creator of the nationally syndicated podcast Inside Influence, and Executive Producer of Pillars of Power: The Hidden Secret Behind Achieving Greatness, starring Jack Canfield, Dr. Joe Vitale, John Assaraf, Michael Beckwith, Marie Diamond, and Ken Honda, Dr. Campbell holds an Executive Education Certificate in ECOSOC Policy from the United Nations and contributes monthly to the United Nations Mental Wellness Journal and AI Journal. Dr. Campbell is a sought-after international speaker whose work has reached audiences across North America, Japan, Dubai, Central America, and Europe. For more information visit bookdawna.