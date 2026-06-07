Eight Channels, Over 17 Hours Daily: Bein SPORTS Unveils Coverage Plans For FIFA World Cup 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) #World Cup 2026 The Peninsula

DOHA: beIN SPORTS, one of the world's leading sports broadcasters, has unveiled its extensive trilingual coverage plans for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in 24 countries across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The network will deliver comprehensive live studio coverage of all 104 matches, supported by a bouquet of six dedicated MAX channels alongside beIN SPORTS 4K HDR. Viewers can expect up to 17 hours of daily live coverage in Arabic, English, and French, with expert analysis from some of the highest profile names in football.

The tournament kicks off on 11 June in Mexico City and culminates on 19 July in New York City. Featuring 48 teams across three host nations, the 23rd edition promises to be the biggest World Cup in its 96-year history.

The opening ceremony and curtain-raiser between Mexico and South Africa will be presented directly from inside the Estadio Azteca, while the closing ceremony and final will be broadcast live from inside the MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey. Meanwhile, four dedicated state-of-the-art studios at beIN's headquarters in Doha will harness the latest production technology, advanced virtual and augmented graphics, and seamless digital integration to deliver the most immersive viewing experience ever for a FIFA World Cup.

beIN SPORTS' Arabic live coverage will run daily from 17.00 to 09.30 MECCA on beIN SPORTS MAX 1-4, delivering all 104 matches. Comprehensive English language studio coverage will also be provided for every match, with beIN SPORTS MAX 5 broadcasting live for 15 hours daily from 18.00 to 09.00 MECCA.

To enhance the viewing experience, two dedicated English-language reporters will travel across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, delivering on-the-ground coverage throughout the tournament. In addition, beIN SPORTS MAX 6 will broadcast exclusively in French, mirroring the coverage of beIN SPORTS France, the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup in France.

All six MAX channels will offer full-day programming, featuring live match coverage, daily Arabic studio shows, The Last Word at 15:00 MECCA, and World Today, beginning the continuous live coverage at 17:00 MECCA. Viewers can also enjoy original team-specific documentaries, dedicated previews and reviews, in-depth studio analysis, and live on-the-ground reporting from the host cities.

beIN SPORTS NEWS, the broadcaster's leading Arabic-language sports news channel, will broadcast live and continuously for 17.5 hours daily throughout the tournament, from 17.00 to 10.30 MECCA, covering breaking stories, reactions, team arrivals, as well as pre- and post-match press conferences, supported by a world-class team of 18 on-site reporters stationed across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

To improve accessibility for underrepresented groups across the region, sign language interpretation will also be available for viewers with hearing impairments.

Mohammed Al Bader, Managing Director of beIN Channels - MENA, said:“As the exclusive home of the FIFA World CupTM in MENA since 2014, and with the legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, beIN SPORTS will once again bring audiences unparalleled access to football's largest stage. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be larger, longer, and more logistically complex than any other tournament before it - yet we are fully prepared to deliver unrivalled coverage of this global spectacle. Our reporters will be stationed across 16 host cities in three countries, bringing viewers the latest from training sessions, press conferences, stadiums, and fan zones to ensure MENA audiences never miss a moment.”

For the broadcaster's younger audience, Jeem TV - beIN's dedicated kids' channel - will feature a daily 45-minute entertainment show throughout the tournament. Designed to connect children with the global event in an engaging and age-appropriate way, it will include simplified match highlights, story-driven recaps, and light educational messaging around sportsmanship and culture. Focusing on storytelling, the show will position the World Cup and football as a platform for learning the values of teamwork, diversity, respect, and fair play, with daily participation from child guests.

Online, beIN's plans are similarly comprehensive, with its OTT platforms, beIN CONNECT and TOD by beIN, streaming all 104 matches live and in HD, as well as mirroring key studio programming aired across the broadcaster's linear channels. A dedicated microsite featuring team pages, prediction game, live scores, and exclusive digital content will be complemented by instant push notifications for kick-offs, final scores, major moments, and breaking developments. Enhancing storytelling with exclusive footage, shareable video, and premium imagery, a steady stream of creative, interactive content will be posted across beIN's various social platforms to keep fans engaged.

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