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Iraq Plans US Visit Focused on Investment and Private Sector Expansion
(MENAFN) Iraq’s prime minister has said that a forthcoming official visit to the United States will include participation from a delegation of business leaders, as Baghdad seeks to broaden investment ties and deepen economic cooperation.
According to a statement from the prime minister’s office, the remarks were made during a meeting with private-sector representatives, economic council members, and heads of Iraqi banking institutions.
“We have an upcoming official visit to the United States, and we will take with us a number of business leaders to expand opportunities for joint investment and economic cooperation,” the prime minister said.
He described Iraq’s private sector as a central pillar of the country’s development strategy, emphasizing that the government views it as a key partner in driving economic growth. He also stated that authorities are maintaining an open channel for engagement with businesses and are working to address issues such as corruption and illegal financial pressure.
As part of broader economic reforms, the prime minister announced plans to establish a development fund aimed at supporting private-sector activity. The fund is expected to receive an initial allocation of $10 billion from Iraq’s central bank, according to reports.
He added that citizens would be able to invest in the fund and that its returns would be exempt from taxation, positioning it as a tool to encourage wider participation in national economic development.
According to a statement from the prime minister’s office, the remarks were made during a meeting with private-sector representatives, economic council members, and heads of Iraqi banking institutions.
“We have an upcoming official visit to the United States, and we will take with us a number of business leaders to expand opportunities for joint investment and economic cooperation,” the prime minister said.
He described Iraq’s private sector as a central pillar of the country’s development strategy, emphasizing that the government views it as a key partner in driving economic growth. He also stated that authorities are maintaining an open channel for engagement with businesses and are working to address issues such as corruption and illegal financial pressure.
As part of broader economic reforms, the prime minister announced plans to establish a development fund aimed at supporting private-sector activity. The fund is expected to receive an initial allocation of $10 billion from Iraq’s central bank, according to reports.
He added that citizens would be able to invest in the fund and that its returns would be exempt from taxation, positioning it as a tool to encourage wider participation in national economic development.
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