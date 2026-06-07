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Report Flags Rising US Intelligence Concerns Over Israeli Espionage Activities
(MENAFN) US intelligence assessments have reportedly raised concerns about what officials describe as an increasing espionage risk linked to Israel, particularly in the context of ongoing US negotiations with Iran.
According to reports citing American officials, intelligence agencies believe that while mutual intelligence gathering between the two countries has historically been acknowledged and largely tolerated, recent activities have prompted concern among some US policymakers.
Officials cited in the report said that Israeli efforts to collect information on US positions in Iran-related diplomatic discussions may have intensified to a level that some view as exceeding traditional boundaries.
The assessments reportedly point to surveillance activities targeting senior US officials involved in the Iran negotiations, including members of the administration’s diplomatic and defense teams.
A separate Defense Intelligence Agency evaluation is said to have upgraded Israel’s counterintelligence threat classification from “high” to “critical,” citing concerns over intelligence-gathering efforts directed at US military personnel and government officials.
The reported concerns emerge alongside continued close military and intelligence cooperation between Washington and Tel Aviv, particularly in operations related to Iran and regional security.
While the US has historically shared extensive tactical intelligence with Israel, some officials reportedly believe that recent developments reflect attempts to gain deeper insight into US negotiating positions and strategic planning.
The situation could potentially affect future levels of intelligence sharing, with some analysts suggesting that the Pentagon may consider restricting access to certain information if trust concerns persist.
Tensions are also said to be influenced by differing strategic approaches toward Iran, with US diplomatic efforts focused on negotiations, while Israel has taken a more hardline position aimed at limiting Tehran’s regional influence.
The Defense Intelligence Agency report also referenced past incidents involving US defense personnel, including cases where surveillance software was allegedly discovered on mobile devices used by American officials in Israel.
US defense authorities declined to comment on the specific allegations, while a White House official rejected the claims. Israeli officials, meanwhile, have denied any allegations of espionage targeting US government personnel or institutions.
According to reports citing American officials, intelligence agencies believe that while mutual intelligence gathering between the two countries has historically been acknowledged and largely tolerated, recent activities have prompted concern among some US policymakers.
Officials cited in the report said that Israeli efforts to collect information on US positions in Iran-related diplomatic discussions may have intensified to a level that some view as exceeding traditional boundaries.
The assessments reportedly point to surveillance activities targeting senior US officials involved in the Iran negotiations, including members of the administration’s diplomatic and defense teams.
A separate Defense Intelligence Agency evaluation is said to have upgraded Israel’s counterintelligence threat classification from “high” to “critical,” citing concerns over intelligence-gathering efforts directed at US military personnel and government officials.
The reported concerns emerge alongside continued close military and intelligence cooperation between Washington and Tel Aviv, particularly in operations related to Iran and regional security.
While the US has historically shared extensive tactical intelligence with Israel, some officials reportedly believe that recent developments reflect attempts to gain deeper insight into US negotiating positions and strategic planning.
The situation could potentially affect future levels of intelligence sharing, with some analysts suggesting that the Pentagon may consider restricting access to certain information if trust concerns persist.
Tensions are also said to be influenced by differing strategic approaches toward Iran, with US diplomatic efforts focused on negotiations, while Israel has taken a more hardline position aimed at limiting Tehran’s regional influence.
The Defense Intelligence Agency report also referenced past incidents involving US defense personnel, including cases where surveillance software was allegedly discovered on mobile devices used by American officials in Israel.
US defense authorities declined to comment on the specific allegations, while a White House official rejected the claims. Israeli officials, meanwhile, have denied any allegations of espionage targeting US government personnel or institutions.
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