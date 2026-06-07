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Kosovo Heads to Polls for Snap Election
(MENAFN) Kosovo went to the polls on Sunday in an early parliamentary election, with more than 1.9 million registered voters eligible to determine the composition of the country's 120-member assembly — the country's third national vote in just over a year.
A total of 902 candidates representing 21 political groups are contesting assembly seats, while 132,212 citizens registered overseas cast their ballots at Kosovo's diplomatic missions on Saturday. Polling stations are scheduled to close at 7 pm local time, with first unofficial results anticipated before midnight.
Despite a scarcity of recent public polling, political analysts widely expect incumbent Prime Minister Albin Kurti's Self-Determination Movement (Vetevendosje) to again emerge as the largest single party — building on its commanding 51.1% share of the vote in the December 28, 2025 snap election. Observers nonetheless do not expect any bloc to secure the two-thirds parliamentary supermajority required to elect Kosovo's next head of state, raising the prospect of protracted post-election negotiations.
Kurti faces his most significant challenge from Lumir Abdixhiku, the prime ministerial candidate of the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) — whose ticket also features presidential nominee Vjosa Osmani — and Bedri Hamza, the prime ministerial candidate of the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK). The Kosovo Democratic Turkish Party (KDTP) is also fielding 22 candidates in a bid to retain the two parliamentary seats constitutionally reserved for Kosovo Turks.
Sunday's vote was triggered by a constitutional impasse. Former President Vjosa Osmani transferred presidential duties on an interim basis to Assembly Speaker Albulena Haxhiu on April 4 following the expiry of her five-year mandate. The Kosovo Assembly was subsequently dissolved on April 29 after lawmakers failed to elect a successor within the constitutionally mandated deadline — the latest episode of political deadlock in a country that also held a general election on February 9, 2025, before the December snap vote that returned Kurti's government to power with a parliamentary confidence vote on February 11.
A total of 902 candidates representing 21 political groups are contesting assembly seats, while 132,212 citizens registered overseas cast their ballots at Kosovo's diplomatic missions on Saturday. Polling stations are scheduled to close at 7 pm local time, with first unofficial results anticipated before midnight.
Despite a scarcity of recent public polling, political analysts widely expect incumbent Prime Minister Albin Kurti's Self-Determination Movement (Vetevendosje) to again emerge as the largest single party — building on its commanding 51.1% share of the vote in the December 28, 2025 snap election. Observers nonetheless do not expect any bloc to secure the two-thirds parliamentary supermajority required to elect Kosovo's next head of state, raising the prospect of protracted post-election negotiations.
Kurti faces his most significant challenge from Lumir Abdixhiku, the prime ministerial candidate of the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) — whose ticket also features presidential nominee Vjosa Osmani — and Bedri Hamza, the prime ministerial candidate of the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK). The Kosovo Democratic Turkish Party (KDTP) is also fielding 22 candidates in a bid to retain the two parliamentary seats constitutionally reserved for Kosovo Turks.
Sunday's vote was triggered by a constitutional impasse. Former President Vjosa Osmani transferred presidential duties on an interim basis to Assembly Speaker Albulena Haxhiu on April 4 following the expiry of her five-year mandate. The Kosovo Assembly was subsequently dissolved on April 29 after lawmakers failed to elect a successor within the constitutionally mandated deadline — the latest episode of political deadlock in a country that also held a general election on February 9, 2025, before the December snap vote that returned Kurti's government to power with a parliamentary confidence vote on February 11.
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