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Body of Missing American Student Found in Kyoto Mountains
(MENAFN) The body of an American university student who vanished in Japan a week ago has been recovered in a mountainous area near Kyoto, his family confirmed Saturday.
James "Weston" Higginbotham, 20, was last spotted at Kyoto Station shortly before his disappearance. His absence triggered an extensive search operation involving both authorities and community volunteers.
His mother, Nancy Higginbotham, broke the devastating news Saturday via the social media platform Facebook, confirming that a volunteer search-and-rescue team had located her son's body.
"The grief we feel is impossible to put into words," Higginbotham said. "We are forever grateful for the time we had with our sweet, precious Weston, but cannot begin to understand what life without him will be like."
She expressed deep gratitude to all those who joined the search, extended support, or held the family in their prayers.
"The outpouring of kindness and support has carried us through the darkest days of our lives," she said.
Higginbotham concluded with a plea for privacy as the family begins to grieve.
"We shared our story here and in the media in the hope of finding Weston. We now ask for privacy as we begin to navigate this unimaginable loss," she said.
James "Weston" Higginbotham, 20, was last spotted at Kyoto Station shortly before his disappearance. His absence triggered an extensive search operation involving both authorities and community volunteers.
His mother, Nancy Higginbotham, broke the devastating news Saturday via the social media platform Facebook, confirming that a volunteer search-and-rescue team had located her son's body.
"The grief we feel is impossible to put into words," Higginbotham said. "We are forever grateful for the time we had with our sweet, precious Weston, but cannot begin to understand what life without him will be like."
She expressed deep gratitude to all those who joined the search, extended support, or held the family in their prayers.
"The outpouring of kindness and support has carried us through the darkest days of our lives," she said.
Higginbotham concluded with a plea for privacy as the family begins to grieve.
"We shared our story here and in the media in the hope of finding Weston. We now ask for privacy as we begin to navigate this unimaginable loss," she said.
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