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Parliamentary Elections Begin as Armenia Opens Polling Stations Nationwide
(MENAFN) Polling stations across Armenia were opened on Sunday at 8:00 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) as the country began voting in its parliamentary elections, according to reports.
Data from the Migration and Citizenship Service indicates that roughly 2.5 million eligible voters are expected to choose members of the 101-seat National Assembly. The ruling Civil Contract party, headed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, has held 69 seats since the snap election held in 2018.
Authorities have set up a total of 2,005 polling stations nationwide to facilitate the vote. These stations are scheduled to remain open until 8:00 p.m. local time (1600 GMT), after which counting is set to begin.
The electoral race includes 16 registered political parties along with two alliances, among them the governing Civil Contract party.
Among the most prominent challengers is the Armenia Alliance, led by former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan. Another notable contender is Strong Armenia, a newly established party headed by billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, who is currently under house arrest on accusations related to allegedly inciting an attempted coup.
Data from the Migration and Citizenship Service indicates that roughly 2.5 million eligible voters are expected to choose members of the 101-seat National Assembly. The ruling Civil Contract party, headed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, has held 69 seats since the snap election held in 2018.
Authorities have set up a total of 2,005 polling stations nationwide to facilitate the vote. These stations are scheduled to remain open until 8:00 p.m. local time (1600 GMT), after which counting is set to begin.
The electoral race includes 16 registered political parties along with two alliances, among them the governing Civil Contract party.
Among the most prominent challengers is the Armenia Alliance, led by former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan. Another notable contender is Strong Armenia, a newly established party headed by billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, who is currently under house arrest on accusations related to allegedly inciting an attempted coup.
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