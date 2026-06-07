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Brazil Edges Egypt 2-1 in Final World Cup Tune-Up
(MENAFN) Bruno Guimaraes and Endrick each found the net as Brazil edged Egypt 2-1 on Saturday, delivering a timely confidence boost in the squad's final dress rehearsal ahead of the FIFA World Cup.
Newcastle United skipper Guimaraes struck first, robbing Mohanad Lasheen of possession on the edge of the penalty area before coolly guiding his shot into the far corner to put the Seleção in front.
Egypt hit back swiftly through Mostafa Ziko, who capitalized on a wayward back pass from Marquinhos and swept a composed, low finish beyond goalkeeper Alisson Becker to level the contest.
The decisive blow came in the second half from teenage sensation Endrick — introduced at the interval in place of Igor Thiago — who reacted sharply to Raphinha's cross with a clinical first-time finish that left goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir with absolutely no chance of saving it.
For both nations, Saturday's contest represented their final opportunity to sharpen their edges under competitive match conditions before the World Cup officially kicks off across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
Brazil opens its tournament campaign against Morocco in New Jersey this Saturday, while Egypt faces Belgium in Seattle on June 15.
Newcastle United skipper Guimaraes struck first, robbing Mohanad Lasheen of possession on the edge of the penalty area before coolly guiding his shot into the far corner to put the Seleção in front.
Egypt hit back swiftly through Mostafa Ziko, who capitalized on a wayward back pass from Marquinhos and swept a composed, low finish beyond goalkeeper Alisson Becker to level the contest.
The decisive blow came in the second half from teenage sensation Endrick — introduced at the interval in place of Igor Thiago — who reacted sharply to Raphinha's cross with a clinical first-time finish that left goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir with absolutely no chance of saving it.
For both nations, Saturday's contest represented their final opportunity to sharpen their edges under competitive match conditions before the World Cup officially kicks off across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
Brazil opens its tournament campaign against Morocco in New Jersey this Saturday, while Egypt faces Belgium in Seattle on June 15.
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