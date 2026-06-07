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UN Expresses Concern Over Protests Targeting Its Agencies in Libya
(MENAFN) The United Nations has voiced serious concern over recent protests directed at its agencies in Libya’s capital, Tripoli, according to reports.
UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the organization is troubled by demonstrations held on Thursday outside the offices of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), stressing that any threats or attacks against UN personnel and facilities are strongly condemned.
"We are deeply concerned by the violent protests that took place yesterday outside the UNHCR (UN High Commissioner for Refugees) and UNSMIL (UN Support Mission in Libya) headquarters in Tripoli," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "The UN strongly condemns any attack or threat against its personnel or premises."
Hundreds of protesters reportedly gathered in Tripoli and forced the closure of the UNHCR office, expressing opposition to what they described as the settlement of undocumented migrants in the country.
The UN attributed the unrest to the spread of misinformation and disinformation about its activities in Libya.
Dujarric clarified that UNHCR works in coordination with Libyan authorities to support individuals fleeing conflict and persecution, including efforts to identify solutions outside Libya such as resettlement in third countries or voluntary return programs when conditions allow.
UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the organization is troubled by demonstrations held on Thursday outside the offices of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), stressing that any threats or attacks against UN personnel and facilities are strongly condemned.
"We are deeply concerned by the violent protests that took place yesterday outside the UNHCR (UN High Commissioner for Refugees) and UNSMIL (UN Support Mission in Libya) headquarters in Tripoli," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "The UN strongly condemns any attack or threat against its personnel or premises."
Hundreds of protesters reportedly gathered in Tripoli and forced the closure of the UNHCR office, expressing opposition to what they described as the settlement of undocumented migrants in the country.
The UN attributed the unrest to the spread of misinformation and disinformation about its activities in Libya.
Dujarric clarified that UNHCR works in coordination with Libyan authorities to support individuals fleeing conflict and persecution, including efforts to identify solutions outside Libya such as resettlement in third countries or voluntary return programs when conditions allow.
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