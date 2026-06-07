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UN Pays Tribute to Peacekeepers Killed in Service
(MENAFN) The United Nations has honored thousands of peacekeepers who have died while serving in missions around the world, according to reports, marking recognition of nearly 4,500 personnel killed over the past 78 years.
The tribute took place during observances linked to the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, which is commemorated annually on May 29.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres spoke at a ceremony where several awards were presented, including the Dag Hammarskjöld Medal, the Captain Mbaye Diagne Medal for Exceptional Courage, as well as honors for UN Woman Police Officer of the Year and UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year. The event followed a wreath-laying at the Peacekeepers Memorial at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
"Across the globe, the UN Blue Helmet is a symbol of hope for communities in their darkest hour," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in remarks at the ceremonies to present the Dag Hammarskjöld Medal, the Captain Mbaye Diagne Medal for Exceptional Courage, and the UN Woman Police Officer of the Year and UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year awards, after laying a wreath at the Peacekeepers Memorial on the North Lawn of the UN headquarters in New York.
He emphasized that UN peacekeeping remains one of the most effective tools for responding to conflict internationally, noting that peacekeepers help reduce violence, support political settlements, assist in organizing elections, provide humanitarian aid, and carry out demining operations.
Guterres added that peacekeepers operate under dangerous conditions, demonstrating courage and dedication in carrying out their duties, and paid tribute to their sacrifices and service.
The tribute took place during observances linked to the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, which is commemorated annually on May 29.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres spoke at a ceremony where several awards were presented, including the Dag Hammarskjöld Medal, the Captain Mbaye Diagne Medal for Exceptional Courage, as well as honors for UN Woman Police Officer of the Year and UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year. The event followed a wreath-laying at the Peacekeepers Memorial at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
"Across the globe, the UN Blue Helmet is a symbol of hope for communities in their darkest hour," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in remarks at the ceremonies to present the Dag Hammarskjöld Medal, the Captain Mbaye Diagne Medal for Exceptional Courage, and the UN Woman Police Officer of the Year and UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year awards, after laying a wreath at the Peacekeepers Memorial on the North Lawn of the UN headquarters in New York.
He emphasized that UN peacekeeping remains one of the most effective tools for responding to conflict internationally, noting that peacekeepers help reduce violence, support political settlements, assist in organizing elections, provide humanitarian aid, and carry out demining operations.
Guterres added that peacekeepers operate under dangerous conditions, demonstrating courage and dedication in carrying out their duties, and paid tribute to their sacrifices and service.
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