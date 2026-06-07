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Armenia Holds Parliamentary Elections as Nationwide Voting Gets Underway
(MENAFN) Voting has officially begun in Armenia’s parliamentary elections, with millions of eligible citizens casting ballots across thousands of polling stations, according to reports.
Polling stations opened at 8:00 a.m. local time and are scheduled to close at 8:00 p.m., with more than 2.48 million registered voters taking part in the nationwide vote across 2,005 locations.
According to the Central Electoral Commission, 18 political parties and alliances are competing for seats in the National Assembly, fielding roughly 2,000 candidates in total.
Voters expressed hopes for national development and stability. One voter, Goar Vartanian, said: “I want our country to develop, for everything to go well in the future, and for our younger generation to have a more inspiring and motivating future,” after casting her ballot.
Armenia’s National Assembly is elected through a proportional representation system for a five-year term and consists of at least 101 deputies, with the final number depending on the election outcome. The previous parliamentary elections were held on June 20, 2021, according to reports.
Polling stations opened at 8:00 a.m. local time and are scheduled to close at 8:00 p.m., with more than 2.48 million registered voters taking part in the nationwide vote across 2,005 locations.
According to the Central Electoral Commission, 18 political parties and alliances are competing for seats in the National Assembly, fielding roughly 2,000 candidates in total.
Voters expressed hopes for national development and stability. One voter, Goar Vartanian, said: “I want our country to develop, for everything to go well in the future, and for our younger generation to have a more inspiring and motivating future,” after casting her ballot.
Armenia’s National Assembly is elected through a proportional representation system for a five-year term and consists of at least 101 deputies, with the final number depending on the election outcome. The previous parliamentary elections were held on June 20, 2021, according to reports.
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