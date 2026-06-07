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Russia Says Its Forces Capture Ukrainian Village Near Kharkiv Border
(MENAFN) Russia on Saturday claimed that its forces have taken control of another settlement in Ukraine during ongoing fighting.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram that the village of Shevchenka, located in the northeastern Kharkiv region of Ukraine, is now under Moscow’s control.
The settlement lies roughly 1 kilometer (0.62 miles) from the border between Ukraine and Russia, according to reports.
Ukraine has not yet issued a response to the claim. Independent verification of battlefield developments remains difficult due to the continuing conflict, according to reports.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram that the village of Shevchenka, located in the northeastern Kharkiv region of Ukraine, is now under Moscow’s control.
The settlement lies roughly 1 kilometer (0.62 miles) from the border between Ukraine and Russia, according to reports.
Ukraine has not yet issued a response to the claim. Independent verification of battlefield developments remains difficult due to the continuing conflict, according to reports.
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