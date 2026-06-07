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US Intelligence Flags Rising Israeli Espionage Concerns During Iran Talks
(MENAFN) Recent US intelligence assessments have raised concerns about what they describe as a “growing espionage threat” from Israel amid ongoing US negotiations with Iran, according to reports citing American officials.
The reports suggest that while intelligence gathering between the two countries has long been an accepted and managed aspect of their relationship, some US officials now believe Israeli activities aimed at understanding Washington’s position in the Iran talks may have escalated beyond traditional boundaries.
According to reports, the alleged surveillance efforts have increasingly focused on senior US officials involved in the diplomatic process, including President Donald Trump’s chief negotiator Steve Witkoff, Pentagon policy official Elbridge A. Colby, and deputy Michael P. DiMino IV.
A separate assessment by the Defense Intelligence Agency is said to have upgraded Israel’s counterintelligence threat level from “high” to “critical,” citing concerns over attempts to gather intelligence on US military personnel and government officials.
The reports come despite close military cooperation between the two countries in broader regional operations involving Iran. While the United States and Israel regularly share significant intelligence at tactical and operational levels, some US officials reportedly believe there are growing efforts to gain deeper insight into Washington’s negotiating strategy and evolving policy positions.
The reports suggest that while intelligence gathering between the two countries has long been an accepted and managed aspect of their relationship, some US officials now believe Israeli activities aimed at understanding Washington’s position in the Iran talks may have escalated beyond traditional boundaries.
According to reports, the alleged surveillance efforts have increasingly focused on senior US officials involved in the diplomatic process, including President Donald Trump’s chief negotiator Steve Witkoff, Pentagon policy official Elbridge A. Colby, and deputy Michael P. DiMino IV.
A separate assessment by the Defense Intelligence Agency is said to have upgraded Israel’s counterintelligence threat level from “high” to “critical,” citing concerns over attempts to gather intelligence on US military personnel and government officials.
The reports come despite close military cooperation between the two countries in broader regional operations involving Iran. While the United States and Israel regularly share significant intelligence at tactical and operational levels, some US officials reportedly believe there are growing efforts to gain deeper insight into Washington’s negotiating strategy and evolving policy positions.
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