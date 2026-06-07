403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tech Surge Lifts Japan, S. Korea Markets Despite Mideast Risks
(MENAFN) Asian equity markets posted sharp gains last month, powered by a surging technology sector that overcame persistent geopolitical headwinds emanating from the Middle East conflict.
Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 11.4% while South Korea's Kospi Index surged an exceptional 28.5%, as investor confidence was rebuilt on the back of robust earnings from major U.S. chipmakers that rippled across the region.
Nvidia and AMD's blockbuster earnings reports signaled that global appetite for artificial intelligence infrastructure remains undiminished, reigniting bullish sentiment toward Asian semiconductor stocks. Analysts noted that investors decisively refocused on AI following Nvidia's standout results.
South Korean technology stocks delivered extraordinary returns over the period. SK Hynix rewarded shareholders with an 81.4% gain, LG Electronics soared 107.9%, and Samsung Electronics advanced 43.8% — the latter further buoyed by the suspension of a planned walkout by approximately 50,000 workers over unresolved wage negotiations.
Geopolitical developments also shaped market direction. U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to China — accompanied by a delegation of prominent tech executives including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang — triggered a wave of optimism, lifting chipmaker valuations across the region. Separately, expectations of a potential U.S.-Iran agreement stoked risk appetite, with analysts projecting that any such deal could ease shipping congestion through the Strait of Hormuz, offering relief to energy-dependent Asian economies including Japan.
Tokyo markets received an additional confidence boost after Japan and South Africa announced plans to jointly strengthen critical mineral supply chains, easing concerns over Japan's long-term resource security.
Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 11.4% while South Korea's Kospi Index surged an exceptional 28.5%, as investor confidence was rebuilt on the back of robust earnings from major U.S. chipmakers that rippled across the region.
Nvidia and AMD's blockbuster earnings reports signaled that global appetite for artificial intelligence infrastructure remains undiminished, reigniting bullish sentiment toward Asian semiconductor stocks. Analysts noted that investors decisively refocused on AI following Nvidia's standout results.
South Korean technology stocks delivered extraordinary returns over the period. SK Hynix rewarded shareholders with an 81.4% gain, LG Electronics soared 107.9%, and Samsung Electronics advanced 43.8% — the latter further buoyed by the suspension of a planned walkout by approximately 50,000 workers over unresolved wage negotiations.
Geopolitical developments also shaped market direction. U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to China — accompanied by a delegation of prominent tech executives including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang — triggered a wave of optimism, lifting chipmaker valuations across the region. Separately, expectations of a potential U.S.-Iran agreement stoked risk appetite, with analysts projecting that any such deal could ease shipping congestion through the Strait of Hormuz, offering relief to energy-dependent Asian economies including Japan.
Tokyo markets received an additional confidence boost after Japan and South Africa announced plans to jointly strengthen critical mineral supply chains, easing concerns over Japan's long-term resource security.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment