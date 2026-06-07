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Iran Condemns US Strikes on Coastal Sites, Calls Action Violation of Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday denounced US strikes targeting radar systems and coastal surveillance installations in the southern Sirik area and on Qeshm Island, calling the attacks a breach of the April 8 ceasefire agreement, according to reports.
The ministry described the strikes as an act of aggression against Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
In its statement, officials said the facilities struck in the early hours of Saturday played a key role in border protection and in safeguarding international maritime routes.
According to the ministry, the operation was part of what it characterized as continued hostile and provocative US actions toward Iran, arguing that it demonstrated disregard for international law and the UN Charter.
The statement added that Iranian armed forces responded under the principle of self-defense and succeeded in disrupting the objectives of the attack.
The ministry described the strikes as an act of aggression against Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
In its statement, officials said the facilities struck in the early hours of Saturday played a key role in border protection and in safeguarding international maritime routes.
According to the ministry, the operation was part of what it characterized as continued hostile and provocative US actions toward Iran, arguing that it demonstrated disregard for international law and the UN Charter.
The statement added that Iranian armed forces responded under the principle of self-defense and succeeded in disrupting the objectives of the attack.
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