403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Attacks in Southern Lebanon Leave Ten Dead Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) At least 10 people, among them three Lebanese soldiers, were killed on Saturday as Israeli strikes continued across Lebanon despite a ceasefire that has been in place since April 17, according to reports.
The Lebanese army said an Israeli strike targeted a military vehicle traveling on the Kfartebnit-Khardali road in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon. The attack killed three service members, including a brigadier, a captain and a soldier.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun denounced the strike, "in the strongest terms. "
According to reports, Aoun described the attack as "a flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty," and urged the international community to "put an end to these repeated attacks."
The Israeli military acknowledged carrying out the operation, saying that “the vehicle was traveling through an active combat zone that had been evacuated.”
In another strike in southern Lebanon, six people were killed and four others were wounded when Israeli warplanes hit the town of Saksakiyeh in the Sidon district, according to reports.
The Lebanese army said an Israeli strike targeted a military vehicle traveling on the Kfartebnit-Khardali road in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon. The attack killed three service members, including a brigadier, a captain and a soldier.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun denounced the strike, "in the strongest terms. "
According to reports, Aoun described the attack as "a flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty," and urged the international community to "put an end to these repeated attacks."
The Israeli military acknowledged carrying out the operation, saying that “the vehicle was traveling through an active combat zone that had been evacuated.”
In another strike in southern Lebanon, six people were killed and four others were wounded when Israeli warplanes hit the town of Saksakiyeh in the Sidon district, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment