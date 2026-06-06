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Palestinian Authority Condemns New West Bank Settlement Expansion and Calls for US Action
(MENAFN) The Palestinian Authority has strongly condemned Israel’s approval of new settlement construction in the occupied West Bank, urging the United States to intervene and halt what it described as escalating Israeli actions.
According to reports, Israeli authorities approved the construction of 2,162 new housing units across several settlements in the occupied territory, a move the Palestinian leadership described as a violation of international law.
“All settlement activity is illegal under international law and does not confer legitimacy to anyone," the authority said in a statement carried by the official news agency Wafa.
The statement said the decision represents a direct challenge to international legal frameworks and United Nations resolutions, including UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which affirms the illegality of settlements in occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.
The Palestinian Authority warned that continued settlement expansion could intensify instability in the region and lead to further cycles of violence.
It held the Israeli authorities responsible for the "serious consequences" of the settlement policies, warning that they would push the region toward "further cycles of violence and escalation."
The authority also appealed to Washington to take immediate steps to stop the expansion, arguing that meaningful intervention is necessary to restore regional stability.
The authority called on the US administration to intervene immediately "to stop the Israeli madness if it genuinely seeks to promote security and stability in the region and globally."
Reaffirming its position, the Palestinian leadership said its people would remain committed to their national aspirations and continue pursuing statehood based on internationally recognized borders.
It stressed that the Palestinian people would remain “steadfast on their land and committed to their legitimate national rights,” saying the illegal settlement plans would not deter them from continuing their struggle to establish an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The statement followed approval by Israel’s Higher Planning Council for settlement construction in multiple locations, including Gevaot in the Gush Etzion bloc, Har Brakha near Nablus, and Kiryat Arba near Hebron.
According to reports, Israeli authorities approved the construction of 2,162 new housing units across several settlements in the occupied territory, a move the Palestinian leadership described as a violation of international law.
“All settlement activity is illegal under international law and does not confer legitimacy to anyone," the authority said in a statement carried by the official news agency Wafa.
The statement said the decision represents a direct challenge to international legal frameworks and United Nations resolutions, including UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which affirms the illegality of settlements in occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.
The Palestinian Authority warned that continued settlement expansion could intensify instability in the region and lead to further cycles of violence.
It held the Israeli authorities responsible for the "serious consequences" of the settlement policies, warning that they would push the region toward "further cycles of violence and escalation."
The authority also appealed to Washington to take immediate steps to stop the expansion, arguing that meaningful intervention is necessary to restore regional stability.
The authority called on the US administration to intervene immediately "to stop the Israeli madness if it genuinely seeks to promote security and stability in the region and globally."
Reaffirming its position, the Palestinian leadership said its people would remain committed to their national aspirations and continue pursuing statehood based on internationally recognized borders.
It stressed that the Palestinian people would remain “steadfast on their land and committed to their legitimate national rights,” saying the illegal settlement plans would not deter them from continuing their struggle to establish an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The statement followed approval by Israel’s Higher Planning Council for settlement construction in multiple locations, including Gevaot in the Gush Etzion bloc, Har Brakha near Nablus, and Kiryat Arba near Hebron.
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