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Zelenskyy Dismisses Putin’s Response as ‘Weak’ Amid Stalled Meeting Proposal
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday described the reaction from Moscow to his recent open letter proposing a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as “weak.”
In a nightly video address shared on the social media platform X, he said, “Unfortunately, the Russian side once again chooses war – everyone heard the response today. Weak response,” referring to the Kremlin’s stance on his initiative.
Zelenskyy further argued that Putin is showing no genuine intention to bring an end to the war in Ukraine, adding that he believes the Russian leader’s response has disappointed many internationally.
His comments came shortly after Putin addressed the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), where he stated he currently sees no value in holding talks with Zelenskyy. During the forum’s plenary session, Putin said the open letter included “elements of rudeness,” questioning its tone and intent. “Is this a way to create conditions for personal meetings and negotiations, or is it creating an environment in which any personal meetings are truly impossible? I think it's the latter,” he said.
When pressed on the possibility of a future meeting, Putin reiterated that he does not “see the point in meeting,” arguing that the only objective for Kyiv, in his view, is to halt Russian military advances.
Earlier, Zelenskyy had issued an open letter calling for direct negotiations with Putin and stating that Ukraine would be willing to maintain a ceasefire for the duration of any talks, alongside other proposed terms.
In a nightly video address shared on the social media platform X, he said, “Unfortunately, the Russian side once again chooses war – everyone heard the response today. Weak response,” referring to the Kremlin’s stance on his initiative.
Zelenskyy further argued that Putin is showing no genuine intention to bring an end to the war in Ukraine, adding that he believes the Russian leader’s response has disappointed many internationally.
His comments came shortly after Putin addressed the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), where he stated he currently sees no value in holding talks with Zelenskyy. During the forum’s plenary session, Putin said the open letter included “elements of rudeness,” questioning its tone and intent. “Is this a way to create conditions for personal meetings and negotiations, or is it creating an environment in which any personal meetings are truly impossible? I think it's the latter,” he said.
When pressed on the possibility of a future meeting, Putin reiterated that he does not “see the point in meeting,” arguing that the only objective for Kyiv, in his view, is to halt Russian military advances.
Earlier, Zelenskyy had issued an open letter calling for direct negotiations with Putin and stating that Ukraine would be willing to maintain a ceasefire for the duration of any talks, alongside other proposed terms.
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