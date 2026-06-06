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Trump Criticizes John Bolton Amid Reported Classified Documents Plea Deal
(MENAFN) According to reports, former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton is expected to enter a guilty plea in a case involving alleged mishandling of classified materials, prompting sharp remarks from Donald Trump.
Speaking to journalists while flying aboard Air Force One en route to Wisconsin, Trump made clear he had long held a negative view of Bolton. He said, "I was never much of a fan of John Bolton. I never thought he was a smart person."
Trump also claimed that during his time in the White House, Bolton consistently pushed for military intervention in various situations. He stated, "He wanted to go to war with anybody that opened their mouth," and added, "He always wanted to kill people and get war, and that was okay for me, as long as I didn't listen to him, which I never did."
Further intensifying his criticism, Trump described Bolton in strongly negative terms. He said, "a bad guy" and "a dirty guy," and continued: "I looked at John Bolton as somebody that was a very dishonest guy and not a smart guy, and I guess he's paying the price for certainly being dishonest."
Bolton previously served as national security adviser during Trump’s first term in office. According to reports, he had originally faced 18 charges in connection with the alleged mishandling of classified material, including eight counts related to transmitting national defense information and ten counts concerning the retention of classified defense documents.
Speaking to journalists while flying aboard Air Force One en route to Wisconsin, Trump made clear he had long held a negative view of Bolton. He said, "I was never much of a fan of John Bolton. I never thought he was a smart person."
Trump also claimed that during his time in the White House, Bolton consistently pushed for military intervention in various situations. He stated, "He wanted to go to war with anybody that opened their mouth," and added, "He always wanted to kill people and get war, and that was okay for me, as long as I didn't listen to him, which I never did."
Further intensifying his criticism, Trump described Bolton in strongly negative terms. He said, "a bad guy" and "a dirty guy," and continued: "I looked at John Bolton as somebody that was a very dishonest guy and not a smart guy, and I guess he's paying the price for certainly being dishonest."
Bolton previously served as national security adviser during Trump’s first term in office. According to reports, he had originally faced 18 charges in connection with the alleged mishandling of classified material, including eight counts related to transmitting national defense information and ten counts concerning the retention of classified defense documents.
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