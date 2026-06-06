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Tusk Warns of Strained Poland–Ukraine Relations Over Historical Dispute

Tusk Warns of Strained Poland–Ukraine Relations Over Historical Dispute


2026-06-06 04:09:15
(MENAFN) Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk has urged Ukraine to confront an ongoing disagreement tied to the legacy of a wartime nationalist movement, warning that unresolved tensions could undermine trust between the two neighbors.

Speaking to journalists, he said the issue had already developed into what he described as a “crisis of trust” between Warsaw and Kyiv, according to reports.

Tusk acknowledged Ukraine’s efforts to honor individuals who resisted Soviet domination but questioned the recognition of certain historical figures whose role remains deeply disputed in Poland. He added, “They caused this problem, let them find a solution.”

While reiterating Poland’s continued support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, Tusk stressed that Kyiv must take Warsaw’s concerns seriously. He warned that if the matter is not addressed, bilateral relations could shift away from goodwill and become, in his words, “hard business.”

His comments came during a meeting between Polish and Ukrainian officials in Warsaw, where the historical dispute was among the key topics discussed.

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