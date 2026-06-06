403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tusk Warns of Strained Poland–Ukraine Relations Over Historical Dispute
(MENAFN) Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk has urged Ukraine to confront an ongoing disagreement tied to the legacy of a wartime nationalist movement, warning that unresolved tensions could undermine trust between the two neighbors.
Speaking to journalists, he said the issue had already developed into what he described as a “crisis of trust” between Warsaw and Kyiv, according to reports.
Tusk acknowledged Ukraine’s efforts to honor individuals who resisted Soviet domination but questioned the recognition of certain historical figures whose role remains deeply disputed in Poland. He added, “They caused this problem, let them find a solution.”
While reiterating Poland’s continued support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, Tusk stressed that Kyiv must take Warsaw’s concerns seriously. He warned that if the matter is not addressed, bilateral relations could shift away from goodwill and become, in his words, “hard business.”
His comments came during a meeting between Polish and Ukrainian officials in Warsaw, where the historical dispute was among the key topics discussed.
Speaking to journalists, he said the issue had already developed into what he described as a “crisis of trust” between Warsaw and Kyiv, according to reports.
Tusk acknowledged Ukraine’s efforts to honor individuals who resisted Soviet domination but questioned the recognition of certain historical figures whose role remains deeply disputed in Poland. He added, “They caused this problem, let them find a solution.”
While reiterating Poland’s continued support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, Tusk stressed that Kyiv must take Warsaw’s concerns seriously. He warned that if the matter is not addressed, bilateral relations could shift away from goodwill and become, in his words, “hard business.”
His comments came during a meeting between Polish and Ukrainian officials in Warsaw, where the historical dispute was among the key topics discussed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment