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From Aid Architecture to Zero Waste: Rethinking Development Cooperation
(MENAFN) Within post-development scholarship, a long-standing critique argues that the global aid system is fundamentally unable to deliver the transformation it claims to pursue. Its underlying structure—where assistance is tied to conditions, expertise is largely concentrated in the Global North, and accountability flows primarily toward donors rather than recipient communities—ends up reproducing the very power hierarchies it is supposed to dismantle.
For years, this perspective remained largely confined to academic debate. By 2025, however, the institutional model of international aid began to produce tangible political consequences, most notably through the dismantling of USAID. This restructuring saw thousands of aid agreements terminated and tens of billions of dollars in funding withdrawn. At the same time, several major Western donors, including the United States and key European partners, reduced their aid budgets simultaneously for the first time in decades. Rather than settling the intellectual dispute, these developments pushed it into a more urgent and practical phase.
At the same time, projections from international economic bodies anticipate a continued contraction in global development assistance in the coming years. Some estimates of the combined effects of sustained reductions in funding suggest severe long-term humanitarian consequences, including millions of additional preventable deaths by the end of the decade under current trajectories. While such figures remain projections, they reflect the escalating stakes of ongoing funding declines.
As a result, what was once framed as a theoretical critique of development cooperation has become a material and policy-relevant issue. The existing aid system is not undergoing gradual reform but is instead contracting. Paradoxically, this withdrawal is also opening space for reconsidering the foundations of development cooperation and for imagining alternative models built on fundamentally different principles.
For years, this perspective remained largely confined to academic debate. By 2025, however, the institutional model of international aid began to produce tangible political consequences, most notably through the dismantling of USAID. This restructuring saw thousands of aid agreements terminated and tens of billions of dollars in funding withdrawn. At the same time, several major Western donors, including the United States and key European partners, reduced their aid budgets simultaneously for the first time in decades. Rather than settling the intellectual dispute, these developments pushed it into a more urgent and practical phase.
At the same time, projections from international economic bodies anticipate a continued contraction in global development assistance in the coming years. Some estimates of the combined effects of sustained reductions in funding suggest severe long-term humanitarian consequences, including millions of additional preventable deaths by the end of the decade under current trajectories. While such figures remain projections, they reflect the escalating stakes of ongoing funding declines.
As a result, what was once framed as a theoretical critique of development cooperation has become a material and policy-relevant issue. The existing aid system is not undergoing gradual reform but is instead contracting. Paradoxically, this withdrawal is also opening space for reconsidering the foundations of development cooperation and for imagining alternative models built on fundamentally different principles.
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