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France Urges End to Israeli Military Presence in Lebanon Amid Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has called on Israel to withdraw from what he described as an “illegal occupation” of Lebanese territory, warning that ongoing military actions risk further destabilizing the region.
Speaking before the French National Assembly, Lecornu emphasized that the ceasefire in Lebanon remains extremely fragile and argued that current conditions resemble what he described as a “ceasefire through fire.”
"It is clear that not only must the ceasefire be respected, it is fragile, to say the least, even resembling a kind of 'ceasefire through fire,' which is unacceptable, but Israel must put an end to this war and to the illegal occupation it maintains on Lebanese territory," he said.
He stressed that developments in Lebanon should not be viewed in isolation from broader regional tensions involving Iran, arguing that excluding Lebanon from diplomatic considerations would undermine any potential comprehensive settlement.
According to Lecornu, France has repeatedly cautioned against overlooking Lebanon’s role in regional stability, pointing to Hezbollah’s connections with Tehran and the interconnected nature of the conflict dynamics.
"There will be no comprehensive solution to this war with Iran if the Lebanese issue is set aside," he said.
The French prime minister also argued that the policies pursued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are ultimately counterproductive for Israel’s long-term security.
"What the Israeli government is doing is endangering, in the medium and long term, the security of the State of Israel itself," Lecornu said.
He further criticized what he described as a strategy of prolonged conflict, saying France is working with international partners to encourage a shift away from escalation.
"We can clearly see that the strategy of permanent war that Prime Minister Netanyahu is currently deploying before our eyes is something that must not only be hindered and opposed, but also requires convincing regional partners and, of course, the US to move in this direction," he said.
Lecornu added that France is seeking coordinated diplomatic efforts with regional actors and the United States to push toward de-escalation and a broader political solution.
Speaking before the French National Assembly, Lecornu emphasized that the ceasefire in Lebanon remains extremely fragile and argued that current conditions resemble what he described as a “ceasefire through fire.”
"It is clear that not only must the ceasefire be respected, it is fragile, to say the least, even resembling a kind of 'ceasefire through fire,' which is unacceptable, but Israel must put an end to this war and to the illegal occupation it maintains on Lebanese territory," he said.
He stressed that developments in Lebanon should not be viewed in isolation from broader regional tensions involving Iran, arguing that excluding Lebanon from diplomatic considerations would undermine any potential comprehensive settlement.
According to Lecornu, France has repeatedly cautioned against overlooking Lebanon’s role in regional stability, pointing to Hezbollah’s connections with Tehran and the interconnected nature of the conflict dynamics.
"There will be no comprehensive solution to this war with Iran if the Lebanese issue is set aside," he said.
The French prime minister also argued that the policies pursued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are ultimately counterproductive for Israel’s long-term security.
"What the Israeli government is doing is endangering, in the medium and long term, the security of the State of Israel itself," Lecornu said.
He further criticized what he described as a strategy of prolonged conflict, saying France is working with international partners to encourage a shift away from escalation.
"We can clearly see that the strategy of permanent war that Prime Minister Netanyahu is currently deploying before our eyes is something that must not only be hindered and opposed, but also requires convincing regional partners and, of course, the US to move in this direction," he said.
Lecornu added that France is seeking coordinated diplomatic efforts with regional actors and the United States to push toward de-escalation and a broader political solution.
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