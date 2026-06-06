Domestic LPG Cylinder Price Hiked By ₹29 Second Increase In Three Months

MENAFN - Live Mint) Households across India will pay more for cooking gas after the price of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was increased by ₹29 per cylinder, marking the second hike in three months amid elevated global energy costs.

PTI citing industry sources said the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has been raised to ₹942 from ₹913 with effect from June 7.

Second LPG hike since March

The latest increase comes after state-owned oil marketing companies raised 60 per cylinder on March 7">LPG prices by ₹60 per cylinder on March 7 following disruptions in global energy markets linked to the conflict in West Asia.

Even after the latest revision, state-run fuel retailers continue to incur significant losses on subsidised cooking gas supplies, PTI cited sources as saying.

Oil firms continue to face losses

According to industry estimates, as cited by PTI, oil marketing companies were losing around ₹703 on every domestic LPG cylinder sold before the latest price increase.

The losses have widened as international energy prices remain elevated, increasing the cost of importing LPG and other fuels.

Officials said the latest revision is aimed at reducing, though not eliminating, the financial burden borne by fuel retailers.

Broader fuel price increases

The LPG price hike is part of a wider increase in fuel prices in recent weeks.

7.50 per litre since mid-May">Petrol and diesel prices have risen by a cumulative ₹7.50 per litre since mid-May, while compressed natural gas (CNG) rates have gone up by about ₹6 per kg.

The increases reflect sustained pressure from global crude oil and fuel markets, which have remained volatile amid geopolitical tensions and supply concerns.

Petrol and diesel still sold below cost

Despite the recent revisions, industry sources said, as per PTI, oil companies continue to sell petrol and diesel below their actual cost.

Retailers are estimated to be losing about ₹11 per litre on petrol and ₹33.6 per litre on diesel, according to the news agency sources.

The continued losses have intensified pressure on state-owned fuel retailers, which have been seeking gradual price adjustments to better align domestic fuel rates with international market trends.

Impact on households

The latest LPG price increase is expected to add to household expenses, particularly for families that rely on domestic cooking gas for daily use.

With fuel prices rising across multiple categories, consumers are likely to face higher energy costs in the coming weeks even as oil companies argue that current prices still do not fully reflect the cost of supply.

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