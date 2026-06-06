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Germany Signals Possible Opening for Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Germany believes a potential diplomatic opening with Russia aimed at ending the war in Ukraine could emerge in the coming months, even as fighting on the ground continues to intensify, according to reports.
Government sources cited in reporting from a news agency said that limited space for dialogue between European countries and Russia is gradually beginning to form, although they cautioned that the process is expected to take time rather than develop quickly.
"A window for talks between the European side and Russia is slowly opening. However, the fierce fighting of recent days indicates that this process is likely to take months, rather than just weeks," the German Press Agency (dpa) cited government sources as saying.
When asked about the report at a briefing in Berlin, deputy government spokesperson Steffen Meyer reiterated that ending the war remains a central objective for the German government.
“We have repeatedly emphasized that we have a strong interest in seeing this war come to an end.”
He added that Germany would be prepared to contribute if conditions allowed for renewed negotiations.
“We’ve always said that if such an opportunity were to arise, we would of course be ready to do our part,” he added.
According to reports, European governments are currently discussing possible frameworks for future negotiations, including which actors could represent Europe in any talks with Russia.
Government sources indicated that the group known as the E3—Germany, France, and the United Kingdom—is expected to remain central in any such diplomatic efforts.
The development comes at a time when European countries have had limited direct involvement in recent negotiations concerning the conflict in Ukraine.
Government sources cited in reporting from a news agency said that limited space for dialogue between European countries and Russia is gradually beginning to form, although they cautioned that the process is expected to take time rather than develop quickly.
"A window for talks between the European side and Russia is slowly opening. However, the fierce fighting of recent days indicates that this process is likely to take months, rather than just weeks," the German Press Agency (dpa) cited government sources as saying.
When asked about the report at a briefing in Berlin, deputy government spokesperson Steffen Meyer reiterated that ending the war remains a central objective for the German government.
“We have repeatedly emphasized that we have a strong interest in seeing this war come to an end.”
He added that Germany would be prepared to contribute if conditions allowed for renewed negotiations.
“We’ve always said that if such an opportunity were to arise, we would of course be ready to do our part,” he added.
According to reports, European governments are currently discussing possible frameworks for future negotiations, including which actors could represent Europe in any talks with Russia.
Government sources indicated that the group known as the E3—Germany, France, and the United Kingdom—is expected to remain central in any such diplomatic efforts.
The development comes at a time when European countries have had limited direct involvement in recent negotiations concerning the conflict in Ukraine.
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