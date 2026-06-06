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US Private Employment Growth Beats Forecasts in May
(MENAFN) US private-sector hiring increased more than anticipated in May, with employment rising by 122,000, according to data released by the ADP Research Institute on Wednesday.
The latest figure represents the strongest monthly gain in private employment since January 2025, signaling a modest acceleration in hiring activity.
Economists had expected a smaller increase of around 118,000 jobs, meaning the actual result came in slightly above market forecasts.
At the same time, previous data for April was revised downward, with job gains adjusted from 109,000 to 105,000.
Breaking down the May figures, the services sector accounted for most of the growth, adding 114,000 jobs, while the manufacturing sector saw a smaller increase of 8,000 positions.
The latest figure represents the strongest monthly gain in private employment since January 2025, signaling a modest acceleration in hiring activity.
Economists had expected a smaller increase of around 118,000 jobs, meaning the actual result came in slightly above market forecasts.
At the same time, previous data for April was revised downward, with job gains adjusted from 109,000 to 105,000.
Breaking down the May figures, the services sector accounted for most of the growth, adding 114,000 jobs, while the manufacturing sector saw a smaller increase of 8,000 positions.
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