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Turkish Investments Gain Momentum in Ivory Coast
(MENAFN) Turkish companies are continuing to expand their operations in Ivory Coast, drawn by the country's stable political climate, favorable investment conditions and sustained economic growth, according to Türkiye’s ambassador in Abidjan.
As one of West Africa’s strongest economies, Ivory Coast has increasingly attracted Turkish investors across a range of sectors, including construction, agriculture, energy, manufacturing, logistics, textiles and food production.
Around 100 Turkish businesspeople are currently active in the country, pursuing new commercial opportunities and strengthening economic ties. Bilateral trade between the two nations has already surpassed $1.5 billion.
Türkiye’s ambassador to Ivory Coast, Deniz Erdogan Barim, said relations between the two countries remain in “excellent” state, highlighting frequent high-level exchanges and the “great popularity” enjoyed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan both in Ivory Coast and across Africa.
Barim noted that cooperation between the two countries has broadened in recent years, encompassing political affairs, trade, agriculture and healthcare. She also pointed to the continued humanitarian activities of Turkish organizations operating in the country.
“Our trade volume doubled reaching around $1.5 billion and Türkiye is collaborating with the Ivory Coast on exchanging know-how, education, military relations, and defense with around 40 agreements,” she said. “Erdogan set a target of $1 billion for the trade volume between the two countries, and we have not only achieved this figure by 2025 but we exceeded it.”
She added that Turkish investment activity has accelerated significantly, with major firms increasing their footprint in the Ivorian market.
“Turkish investments here are rose, too, with major Turkish firms such as Sanko and Oyak primarily working in cement and ready-mix concrete investments — additionally, a cocoa pressing plant has been established and most recently a chemical plant began operations, with two more investments to come,” she added.
According to Barim, the growing number of projects reflects the increasing depth of economic cooperation between the two countries and signals continued interest from Turkish businesses in expanding their presence in Ivory Coast.
As one of West Africa’s strongest economies, Ivory Coast has increasingly attracted Turkish investors across a range of sectors, including construction, agriculture, energy, manufacturing, logistics, textiles and food production.
Around 100 Turkish businesspeople are currently active in the country, pursuing new commercial opportunities and strengthening economic ties. Bilateral trade between the two nations has already surpassed $1.5 billion.
Türkiye’s ambassador to Ivory Coast, Deniz Erdogan Barim, said relations between the two countries remain in “excellent” state, highlighting frequent high-level exchanges and the “great popularity” enjoyed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan both in Ivory Coast and across Africa.
Barim noted that cooperation between the two countries has broadened in recent years, encompassing political affairs, trade, agriculture and healthcare. She also pointed to the continued humanitarian activities of Turkish organizations operating in the country.
“Our trade volume doubled reaching around $1.5 billion and Türkiye is collaborating with the Ivory Coast on exchanging know-how, education, military relations, and defense with around 40 agreements,” she said. “Erdogan set a target of $1 billion for the trade volume between the two countries, and we have not only achieved this figure by 2025 but we exceeded it.”
She added that Turkish investment activity has accelerated significantly, with major firms increasing their footprint in the Ivorian market.
“Turkish investments here are rose, too, with major Turkish firms such as Sanko and Oyak primarily working in cement and ready-mix concrete investments — additionally, a cocoa pressing plant has been established and most recently a chemical plant began operations, with two more investments to come,” she added.
According to Barim, the growing number of projects reflects the increasing depth of economic cooperation between the two countries and signals continued interest from Turkish businesses in expanding their presence in Ivory Coast.
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