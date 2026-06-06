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Kurtulmus Questions Effectiveness of International Institutions
(MENAFN) Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş sharply criticized the performance of major international organizations on Wednesday, arguing that they have failed to respond effectively to global crises and conflicts.
Addressing participants at an event titled *"Türkiye in a Changing World: A Partner, a Balancer, a Strategic Actor,"* organized by the Finland-Türkiye Interparliamentary Friendship Group, Kurtulmus said the current international system is experiencing a deep institutional breakdown.
"The institutions of the world system have collapsed," Kurtulmus said.
He contended that the United Nations, despite being founded to promote peace and prevent conflicts, has been unable to carry out its responsibilities effectively. According to Kurtulmus, the organization has not succeeded in stopping acts of aggression or holding those responsible for violations accountable.
"To put it plainly, the United Nations means little more than an office in New York," he said.
Referring to comments he had previously delivered at a gathering in Türkiye, Kurtulmus reiterated his view that the UN lacks the influence needed to address major international challenges.
"Unfortunately, the United Nations is no different from a cafe in New York. It has no influence, cannot resolve any conflict, cannot stop any aggression, cannot tell any criminal that they are guilty, and remains in a state of helplessness."
Kurtulmus' remarks reflected broader concerns about the effectiveness of global governance institutions at a time when numerous international disputes and security crises continue to test the existing world order.
Addressing participants at an event titled *"Türkiye in a Changing World: A Partner, a Balancer, a Strategic Actor,"* organized by the Finland-Türkiye Interparliamentary Friendship Group, Kurtulmus said the current international system is experiencing a deep institutional breakdown.
"The institutions of the world system have collapsed," Kurtulmus said.
He contended that the United Nations, despite being founded to promote peace and prevent conflicts, has been unable to carry out its responsibilities effectively. According to Kurtulmus, the organization has not succeeded in stopping acts of aggression or holding those responsible for violations accountable.
"To put it plainly, the United Nations means little more than an office in New York," he said.
Referring to comments he had previously delivered at a gathering in Türkiye, Kurtulmus reiterated his view that the UN lacks the influence needed to address major international challenges.
"Unfortunately, the United Nations is no different from a cafe in New York. It has no influence, cannot resolve any conflict, cannot stop any aggression, cannot tell any criminal that they are guilty, and remains in a state of helplessness."
Kurtulmus' remarks reflected broader concerns about the effectiveness of global governance institutions at a time when numerous international disputes and security crises continue to test the existing world order.
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