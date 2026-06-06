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Palestinian Solidarity Protest Interrupts Israeli Delegate at Geneva Conference

Palestinian Solidarity Protest Interrupts Israeli Delegate at Geneva Conference


2026-06-06 03:13:31
(MENAFN) An Israeli representative was prevented from completing a speech during an international labor gathering in Geneva after delegates repeatedly interrupted the session with demonstrations supporting Palestinians.

Israeli diplomat Waleed Gadban was addressing participants at the 114th International Labour Conference concerning a matter before the General Assembly when protests broke out inside the venue.

According to reports, representatives from various countries, including government officials, labor union delegates, workers' organizations and employer groups, expressed their opposition by striking their desks throughout the speech.

Among those participating in the demonstration were Turkish Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Isikhan, members of Türkiye’s delegation and representatives of Turkish trade unions.

Several attendees reportedly displayed Palestinian flags during the session. Security personnel intervened and instructed participants to remove the flags. Other delegates were seen wearing scarves carrying the message "Free Palestine."

Despite multiple attempts by conference president Juan Castillo to restore order and allow the proceedings to continue, the disruptions persisted. As a result, Gadban was unable to conclude his remarks, and the session moved on to the next speaker.

The International Labour Conference brings together representatives of governments, employers and workers from the International Labour Organization’s 187 member states to discuss key issues affecting labor markets and employment worldwide.

Türkiye is among the countries taking part in the event, which is scheduled to continue through June 12.

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