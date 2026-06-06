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GCC Condemns Iranian Strikes on Bahrain, Kuwait
(MENAFN) The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has strongly criticized the continued Iranian attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait, describing the developments as a serious escalation that threatens regional stability.
In a statement issued Wednesday, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi condemned attacks directed at civilian facilities, infrastructure, official buildings and diplomatic sites within the two Gulf countries.
He said the attacks constitute a "dangerous and unprecedented escalation" and reflect the “Iranian regime’s insistence on pursuing rejected hostile policies targeting the security, stability and sovereignty of the GCC states."
According to Albudaiwi, the ongoing strikes indicate a continued commitment by Iran to policies that undermine regional security and stability. He argued that such actions are being carried out in violation of international legal principles and established global norms.
Albudaiwi added that the continued attacks demonstrate Iran's persistence in pursuing policies aimed at undermining regional security "in blatant defiance of international law, the UN Charter and all international norms."
The GCC chief called for a stronger international response to address the situation and prevent further escalation.
He stressed that the situation requires "a firm international stance" to halt what he described as “dangerous Iranian aggressive practices.”
Albudaiwi also emphasized the collective nature of Gulf security, stating that any threat to Bahrain or Kuwait should be viewed as a threat to all GCC member states.
The GCC chief underscored that the security of Bahrain and Kuwait is "an integral part of the security of the GCC states."
He added that member countries remain united in their response and fully support the actions taken by Bahrain and Kuwait to protect their sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security.
In a statement issued Wednesday, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi condemned attacks directed at civilian facilities, infrastructure, official buildings and diplomatic sites within the two Gulf countries.
He said the attacks constitute a "dangerous and unprecedented escalation" and reflect the “Iranian regime’s insistence on pursuing rejected hostile policies targeting the security, stability and sovereignty of the GCC states."
According to Albudaiwi, the ongoing strikes indicate a continued commitment by Iran to policies that undermine regional security and stability. He argued that such actions are being carried out in violation of international legal principles and established global norms.
Albudaiwi added that the continued attacks demonstrate Iran's persistence in pursuing policies aimed at undermining regional security "in blatant defiance of international law, the UN Charter and all international norms."
The GCC chief called for a stronger international response to address the situation and prevent further escalation.
He stressed that the situation requires "a firm international stance" to halt what he described as “dangerous Iranian aggressive practices.”
Albudaiwi also emphasized the collective nature of Gulf security, stating that any threat to Bahrain or Kuwait should be viewed as a threat to all GCC member states.
The GCC chief underscored that the security of Bahrain and Kuwait is "an integral part of the security of the GCC states."
He added that member countries remain united in their response and fully support the actions taken by Bahrain and Kuwait to protect their sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security.
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