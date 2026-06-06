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Protests Disrupt Israeli Delegate’s Address at Geneva Labor Gathering
(MENAFN) An Israeli representative was unable to complete a speech at an international labor conference in Geneva on Tuesday after delegates repeatedly interrupted his remarks with demonstrations expressing support for Palestinians.
Israeli diplomat Waleed Gadban was speaking during the 114th International Labour Conference in relation to a matter before the assembly when participants began protesting, preventing him from delivering his full statement.
According to reports, ministers from multiple countries, along with representatives of labor unions, employers and workers' organizations, expressed their opposition by striking their desks while Gadban attempted to continue speaking.
Among those taking part in the protest were Turkish Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Isikhan, members of the Turkish delegation and labor union representatives from Türkiye.
Several attendees displayed Palestinian flags during the session. Security personnel reportedly intervened and instructed participants to remove the flags. Other delegates were seen wearing scarves featuring the phrase "Free Palestine."
Efforts to restore order by conference president Juan Castillo were unsuccessful, as the demonstrations continued throughout the speech. As a result, Gadban was unable to finish his remarks, and the session proceeded to the next speaker.
The conference serves as a platform for representatives of governments, employers and workers from the International Labour Organization's 187 member states to discuss key labor and employment issues affecting countries worldwide.
Türkiye is among the participating nations at the event, which is scheduled to continue until June 12.
Israeli diplomat Waleed Gadban was speaking during the 114th International Labour Conference in relation to a matter before the assembly when participants began protesting, preventing him from delivering his full statement.
According to reports, ministers from multiple countries, along with representatives of labor unions, employers and workers' organizations, expressed their opposition by striking their desks while Gadban attempted to continue speaking.
Among those taking part in the protest were Turkish Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Isikhan, members of the Turkish delegation and labor union representatives from Türkiye.
Several attendees displayed Palestinian flags during the session. Security personnel reportedly intervened and instructed participants to remove the flags. Other delegates were seen wearing scarves featuring the phrase "Free Palestine."
Efforts to restore order by conference president Juan Castillo were unsuccessful, as the demonstrations continued throughout the speech. As a result, Gadban was unable to finish his remarks, and the session proceeded to the next speaker.
The conference serves as a platform for representatives of governments, employers and workers from the International Labour Organization's 187 member states to discuss key labor and employment issues affecting countries worldwide.
Türkiye is among the participating nations at the event, which is scheduled to continue until June 12.
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