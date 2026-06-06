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Trump Signals Progress in Talks With Iran
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is playing a role in ongoing efforts aimed at reaching an agreement to permanently end the conflict, adding that relations between the parties involved appear positive.
Speaking during an interview, Trump said Khamenei is actively engaged in the diplomatic process and suggested that those participating in the negotiations hold him in high regard.
“He’s involved, absolutely. Yeah, I think they have a lot of respect for him,” Trump said of Khamenei.
The US president also indicated that a face-to-face meeting with the Iranian leader could take place in the future if circumstances allow.
“We'll probably meet at some point, depending on how it all works out,” he said.
Discussing the negotiations, Trump asserted that Iran had already accepted a key condition concerning its nuclear activities, describing the commitment as a major development in the talks.
“We can't let them have a nuclear weapon … they've already agreed they're not going to have a nuclear weapon, and they can change their mind, but that was one of the things they had to agree to have agreed to, and that was the big thing,” he said.
According to reports, the United States and Israel previously cited Iran’s nuclear program and what they described as imminent threats posed by the Iranian government as the primary reasons for launching military operations on Feb. 28. Although active fighting has since paused, diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a long-term settlement continue with Pakistan serving as a mediator.
Trump expressed optimism about the direction of the discussions, saying negotiations are advancing quickly and producing encouraging results.
“rapidly evolving, and it's evolving good. It's going to be very good,” he said, adding that “lots of really good things are going to happen.”
Speaking during an interview, Trump said Khamenei is actively engaged in the diplomatic process and suggested that those participating in the negotiations hold him in high regard.
“He’s involved, absolutely. Yeah, I think they have a lot of respect for him,” Trump said of Khamenei.
The US president also indicated that a face-to-face meeting with the Iranian leader could take place in the future if circumstances allow.
“We'll probably meet at some point, depending on how it all works out,” he said.
Discussing the negotiations, Trump asserted that Iran had already accepted a key condition concerning its nuclear activities, describing the commitment as a major development in the talks.
“We can't let them have a nuclear weapon … they've already agreed they're not going to have a nuclear weapon, and they can change their mind, but that was one of the things they had to agree to have agreed to, and that was the big thing,” he said.
According to reports, the United States and Israel previously cited Iran’s nuclear program and what they described as imminent threats posed by the Iranian government as the primary reasons for launching military operations on Feb. 28. Although active fighting has since paused, diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a long-term settlement continue with Pakistan serving as a mediator.
Trump expressed optimism about the direction of the discussions, saying negotiations are advancing quickly and producing encouraging results.
“rapidly evolving, and it's evolving good. It's going to be very good,” he said, adding that “lots of really good things are going to happen.”
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