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Türkiye Expects Trump at Upcoming NATO Gathering in Ankara
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump is expected to participate in the NATO summit scheduled to take place in Ankara on July 7-8.
During an interview with Bloomberg TV while visiting Singapore, Fidan was asked whether Trump would attend the alliance meeting in the Turkish capital. He responded: “As far as we know, yes, he plans to attend.”
Fidan noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held several telephone conversations with Trump last month. According to the foreign minister, the US president reaffirmed during each discussion that he intended to be present at the summit.
Addressing questions about Washington’s commitment to NATO, Fidan said the United States continues to support the alliance despite periodic political debates about its future. He added that there is no indication that the US plans to follow through on suggestions that it might leave the military bloc.
“The US is constantly pressing allies to increase defense spending and take greater responsibility for their own security,” he stated.
Fidan said European NATO members have responded to those calls by allocating more resources to defense and strengthening their contributions within the alliance.
“Europeans have received the message and have already taken steps to increase defense budgets within NATO.”
He added that leaders gathering in Ankara would assess developments and evaluate the results achieved so far.
“When leaders come together, we will review the progress achieved,” he said.
The Turkish foreign minister also discussed regional diplomacy, expressing Ankara’s backing for ongoing contacts between Washington and Tehran. He said both parties appear committed to preserving and extending the existing ceasefire.
At the same time, Fidan warned that continued Israeli military actions against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon could threaten the diplomatic process and create additional instability.
“I am sure the Americans and the Iranians are sincere. They want a ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, but I am not sure about Israel’s intentions,” Fidan said.
Regional tensions have remained elevated since February, when US and Israeli strikes targeted Iran. Tehran subsequently launched retaliatory attacks against Israel and US-aligned partners in the Gulf region and moved to close the Strait of Hormuz, a key international shipping route.
During an interview with Bloomberg TV while visiting Singapore, Fidan was asked whether Trump would attend the alliance meeting in the Turkish capital. He responded: “As far as we know, yes, he plans to attend.”
Fidan noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held several telephone conversations with Trump last month. According to the foreign minister, the US president reaffirmed during each discussion that he intended to be present at the summit.
Addressing questions about Washington’s commitment to NATO, Fidan said the United States continues to support the alliance despite periodic political debates about its future. He added that there is no indication that the US plans to follow through on suggestions that it might leave the military bloc.
“The US is constantly pressing allies to increase defense spending and take greater responsibility for their own security,” he stated.
Fidan said European NATO members have responded to those calls by allocating more resources to defense and strengthening their contributions within the alliance.
“Europeans have received the message and have already taken steps to increase defense budgets within NATO.”
He added that leaders gathering in Ankara would assess developments and evaluate the results achieved so far.
“When leaders come together, we will review the progress achieved,” he said.
The Turkish foreign minister also discussed regional diplomacy, expressing Ankara’s backing for ongoing contacts between Washington and Tehran. He said both parties appear committed to preserving and extending the existing ceasefire.
At the same time, Fidan warned that continued Israeli military actions against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon could threaten the diplomatic process and create additional instability.
“I am sure the Americans and the Iranians are sincere. They want a ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, but I am not sure about Israel’s intentions,” Fidan said.
Regional tensions have remained elevated since February, when US and Israeli strikes targeted Iran. Tehran subsequently launched retaliatory attacks against Israel and US-aligned partners in the Gulf region and moved to close the Strait of Hormuz, a key international shipping route.
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