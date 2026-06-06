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South Korean President Warns Against Online Misinformation
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has called for firm legal action against those responsible for intentionally circulating false information online, following reports about a rumor involving citizens' US dollar holdings.
In a message posted on the social media platform X, Lee reacted to findings that police had identified 10 individuals suspected of spreading claims that the government was preparing to force people to sell their US dollars because of economic pressures associated with tensions in the Middle East.
"The act of intentionally spreading false information and causing social confusion and economic damage should be identified and punished sternly," Lee wrote.
According to reports, investigators tracked 14 online accounts connected to the rumors and successfully identified 10 individuals behind them.
Authorities said one of the suspects was an active-duty soldier and was therefore transferred to military police for further handling. The remaining individuals reportedly included office employees and self-employed citizens. Officials also stated that none of those identified worked for the government or were employed in the financial industry.
The rumors originated on internet forums and blogs, where posts alleged that authorities were considering an "emergency financial and economic order" that would require residents to exchange or sell their US dollar assets due to economic uncertainty linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
"Spreading false information that harms the public is neither freedom of expression nor a matter for tolerance," Lee said.
The president further criticized those responsible for creating or sharing such content, stressing the seriousness of the consequences.
"A joke? A prank? Killing people and destroying the order and values of the community is a serious crime that must be severely punished, even if done as a joke or for fun," he added.
Lee also expressed appreciation for the investigators working on the case and offered a light-hearted remark in support of their efforts.
"I should send some pizza to the hard-working police investigation team."
In a message posted on the social media platform X, Lee reacted to findings that police had identified 10 individuals suspected of spreading claims that the government was preparing to force people to sell their US dollars because of economic pressures associated with tensions in the Middle East.
"The act of intentionally spreading false information and causing social confusion and economic damage should be identified and punished sternly," Lee wrote.
According to reports, investigators tracked 14 online accounts connected to the rumors and successfully identified 10 individuals behind them.
Authorities said one of the suspects was an active-duty soldier and was therefore transferred to military police for further handling. The remaining individuals reportedly included office employees and self-employed citizens. Officials also stated that none of those identified worked for the government or were employed in the financial industry.
The rumors originated on internet forums and blogs, where posts alleged that authorities were considering an "emergency financial and economic order" that would require residents to exchange or sell their US dollar assets due to economic uncertainty linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
"Spreading false information that harms the public is neither freedom of expression nor a matter for tolerance," Lee said.
The president further criticized those responsible for creating or sharing such content, stressing the seriousness of the consequences.
"A joke? A prank? Killing people and destroying the order and values of the community is a serious crime that must be severely punished, even if done as a joke or for fun," he added.
Lee also expressed appreciation for the investigators working on the case and offered a light-hearted remark in support of their efforts.
"I should send some pizza to the hard-working police investigation team."
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