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Iran Signals Enhanced Military Preparedness
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday that the country’s military is better prepared than before and would employ new capabilities if hostilities with the United States and Israel were to resume.
A spokesperson for the IRGC stated that Iran’s defense forces have strengthened their readiness and are equipped to respond with different weapons and strategies in the event of another conflict.
"The best reason for this issue is that despite the use of its vast capacity on land, sea and air, America could not remove the Strait of Hormuz from Iran's control even for a few minutes,"
The remarks were delivered by Sardar Mohebbi in a statement, according to reports.
Mohebbi said Iranian authorities have planned for every potential development and are prepared to respond under any circumstances. He also argued that the United States did not accomplish its objectives in the Strait of Hormuz during the most recent confrontation.
According to reports, regional tensions have remained high since February, when the United States and Israel carried out strikes targeting Iran. Tehran responded with attacks against Israel and US-aligned partners in the Gulf region and also moved to shut down the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was implemented on April 8 following mediation efforts by Pakistan. Although later negotiations held in Islamabad did not result in a permanent settlement, diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a broader agreement have continued.
A spokesperson for the IRGC stated that Iran’s defense forces have strengthened their readiness and are equipped to respond with different weapons and strategies in the event of another conflict.
"The best reason for this issue is that despite the use of its vast capacity on land, sea and air, America could not remove the Strait of Hormuz from Iran's control even for a few minutes,"
The remarks were delivered by Sardar Mohebbi in a statement, according to reports.
Mohebbi said Iranian authorities have planned for every potential development and are prepared to respond under any circumstances. He also argued that the United States did not accomplish its objectives in the Strait of Hormuz during the most recent confrontation.
According to reports, regional tensions have remained high since February, when the United States and Israel carried out strikes targeting Iran. Tehran responded with attacks against Israel and US-aligned partners in the Gulf region and also moved to shut down the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was implemented on April 8 following mediation efforts by Pakistan. Although later negotiations held in Islamabad did not result in a permanent settlement, diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a broader agreement have continued.
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