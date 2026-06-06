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Germany Sees Sharp Rise in Racism-Related Discrimination Cases
(MENAFN) Germany recorded an unprecedented number of discrimination complaints in 2025, with racial bias accounting for the largest share of reported incidents, according to official figures released on Tuesday.
The country’s anti-discrimination agency said it received 13,067 requests for assistance during the year. Of those, 4,571 cases — roughly 43% of the total — were linked to racial discrimination.
“Racist attitudes are becoming entrenched — and leading to significantly more severe experiences of discrimination,” Federal Anti-Discrimination Commissioner Ferda Ataman told a press conference in Berlin.
According to the agency, many individuals reported facing prejudice in various aspects of daily life. Complaints included offensive remarks and degrading treatment in workplaces, obstacles in securing housing, and unequal access to health services. Reports indicated that such experiences were frequently connected to a person’s appearance, ethnic origin, or religious affiliation.
“Racism and discrimination do not disappear on their own — especially not when people feel that discrimination goes unpunished,” Ataman said.
She urged policymakers to strengthen legal protections and improve enforcement measures, arguing that stronger action is necessary to safeguard equal rights and ensure that all residents can live safely and freely.
Ataman also warned that the growing influence of anti-immigrant rhetoric and racist views could have broader consequences for society. She said such trends not only affect those directly targeted by discrimination but also risk undermining social cohesion and damaging Germany’s future economic development.
The country’s anti-discrimination agency said it received 13,067 requests for assistance during the year. Of those, 4,571 cases — roughly 43% of the total — were linked to racial discrimination.
“Racist attitudes are becoming entrenched — and leading to significantly more severe experiences of discrimination,” Federal Anti-Discrimination Commissioner Ferda Ataman told a press conference in Berlin.
According to the agency, many individuals reported facing prejudice in various aspects of daily life. Complaints included offensive remarks and degrading treatment in workplaces, obstacles in securing housing, and unequal access to health services. Reports indicated that such experiences were frequently connected to a person’s appearance, ethnic origin, or religious affiliation.
“Racism and discrimination do not disappear on their own — especially not when people feel that discrimination goes unpunished,” Ataman said.
She urged policymakers to strengthen legal protections and improve enforcement measures, arguing that stronger action is necessary to safeguard equal rights and ensure that all residents can live safely and freely.
Ataman also warned that the growing influence of anti-immigrant rhetoric and racist views could have broader consequences for society. She said such trends not only affect those directly targeted by discrimination but also risk undermining social cohesion and damaging Germany’s future economic development.
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