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S. Korea Holds Key Local Elections Amid Political Recovery
(MENAFN) Millions of South Koreans are set to cast their ballots in nationwide local elections on Wednesday, marking the first significant electoral challenge for President Lee Jae Myung since taking office a year ago.
The vote coincides with the anniversary of Lee’s victory in the snap presidential election held last year. That election was called after conservative leader Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached and removed from office following his unsuccessful attempt to impose martial law.
According to reports, the elections are being closely watched as an indicator of public opinion toward Lee’s administration as well as the opposition People Power Party (PPP).
More than 7,800 candidates are contesting positions at various levels of local government, including provincial governorships, mayoral offices, municipal leadership roles and council seats nationwide.
Voters will elect 17 metropolitan mayors and provincial governors, 226 municipal mayors and thousands of local council members.
Although local elections in South Korea typically center on community concerns such as transportation, housing and regional development, this year's contests have attracted broader national attention. According to observers, the elections are widely seen as a measure of public reaction to Lee’s leadership and the political instability that affected the country throughout 2024 and 2025.
The voting is also taking place alongside 14 parliamentary by-elections, an unusually high number that has increased public interest in the process. The vacant seats resulted from lawmakers stepping down to seek local offices, accepting positions in government, or losing their mandates through judicial decisions.
One of those vacancies was created when Lee gave up his National Assembly seat after securing the presidency last year.
While the by-elections are unlikely to significantly change the composition of parliament, where the Democratic Party maintains a majority, they are nevertheless viewed as an important indicator of the electorate’s mood and political preferences.
The vote coincides with the anniversary of Lee’s victory in the snap presidential election held last year. That election was called after conservative leader Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached and removed from office following his unsuccessful attempt to impose martial law.
According to reports, the elections are being closely watched as an indicator of public opinion toward Lee’s administration as well as the opposition People Power Party (PPP).
More than 7,800 candidates are contesting positions at various levels of local government, including provincial governorships, mayoral offices, municipal leadership roles and council seats nationwide.
Voters will elect 17 metropolitan mayors and provincial governors, 226 municipal mayors and thousands of local council members.
Although local elections in South Korea typically center on community concerns such as transportation, housing and regional development, this year's contests have attracted broader national attention. According to observers, the elections are widely seen as a measure of public reaction to Lee’s leadership and the political instability that affected the country throughout 2024 and 2025.
The voting is also taking place alongside 14 parliamentary by-elections, an unusually high number that has increased public interest in the process. The vacant seats resulted from lawmakers stepping down to seek local offices, accepting positions in government, or losing their mandates through judicial decisions.
One of those vacancies was created when Lee gave up his National Assembly seat after securing the presidency last year.
While the by-elections are unlikely to significantly change the composition of parliament, where the Democratic Party maintains a majority, they are nevertheless viewed as an important indicator of the electorate’s mood and political preferences.
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