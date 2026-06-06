Malayalam Actor Salim Kumar Hospitalised: Indian Media

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Malayalam actor Salim Kumar has been hospitalised and is on ventilator support, as per Indian media reports.

After experiencing health complications, he was admitted and remains under close medical observation, according to Indian media.

Recommended For You

Fans are currently awaiting a health update as the actor is beloved for his quick wit, stellar comic timing, and unforgettable performances in cinema.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Salim Kumar has long battled liver-related health complications. After a liver cirrhosis diagnosis, a condition he has discussed openly with the public, the actor ultimately underwent a liver transplant, Indian media reported.

Salim Kumar has not been very active professionally in recent years, but fans hold on to his old movies, with dialogues from them forming a part of every day life for Malayalees.

In 2010, he won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the movie 'Adaminte Makan Abu' (translation: Abu, Son of Adam).

Salman Khan slams paparazzi after hospital incident: 'Is a picture more important or life?' Sreenivasan dies: Tributes pour in for Malayalam cinema's iconic social critic

ALSO READ