Manta Media Capital Launches Manta Middle East To Strengthen The Region's Event Business Ecosystem.

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New regional platform will invest in, launch and scale high-potential event businesses across the UAE.

Dubai, UAE, June 2026: Manta Media Capital has announced the launch of Manta Middle East, a dedicated regional platform created to invest in, launch and scale high-potential event businesses across the UAE.

The launch comes at a defining moment for the region's events industry. The UAE has become one of the world's most dynamic markets for business events, supported by world-class venues, strong government backing, international connectivity and fast-growing sectors including technology, aerospace, healthcare, finance, and the creative economy.

As the market continues to mature, the next opportunity is to strengthen the ecosystem around event founders, independent organisers and international event brands looking to build scalable platforms from the region.

Manta Middle East has been created to support that next phase of growth. The platform will combine capital, strategic guidance and hands-on operator expertise to help ambitious founders and event owners move from concept or early traction to sustainable, commercially valuable event businesses.

Manta Middle East combines Manta Media Capital's global investment perspective with the practical insight of regional operators who have helped shape some of the most influential event brands. Together, the regional leadership team brings more than 100 years of experience in building, delivering and scaling major events.

Manta Middle East will operate across three core areas: launching and incubating new event concepts, accelerating existing independent event platforms, and supporting established international event brands seeking to enter or expand in the region.

HE Ahmed Al Khaja, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said:“Dubai's business events sector continues to evolve through a long-term strategic vision, underpinned by strong collaboration between the public and private sectors and a shared commitment to delivering sustainable economic impact. Platforms such as Manta Middle East showcase the strength and maturity of Dubai's business ecosystem, while reflecting the growing confidence that global investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders place in the emirate as a destination for growth, innovation, and opportunity.

Business events play a vital role in fostering industry connections, facilitating knowledge exchange, and accelerating the development of key sectors. We welcome initiatives that enrich this dynamic ecosystem, strengthen international partnerships, and contribute to Dubai's continued positioning as a leading global hub for business, innovation, and cross-border collaboration.”

Doug Emslie, Partner at Manta Media Capital and founder of Manta Middle East,“Having been operational in the UAE for nearly 20 years, including organising the Dubai Airshow and several other major events in the region, I've seen first-hand how powerful this market can be in shaping industries, convening leadership and supporting economic growth. I've also been fortunate to forge strong relationships with government and industry partners who understand the strategic role events can play.

The UAE has already proven it can create and scale world-class events. What excites me now is the opportunity to help more entrepreneurs, organisers and international brands build from the region, with the resources, guidance and practical experience needed to turn strong ideas into commercially valuable event platforms.”

Toby Duckworth, Founder of Manta Media Capital, highlighted,“Manta Media Capital was built to back ambitious event entrepreneurs with more than capital. We bring the experience of people who have built event businesses themselves and understand what it takes to move from launch to scale.

The UAE is a natural next step for Manta Media Capital, with the infrastructure, ambition and sector growth to support a new generation of valuable event platforms.”

Manta Middle East will work with founders, independent organisers, sector specialists, investors, commercial partners, and international event businesses to explore opportunities across the UAE and the wider Middle East.

The platform will focus on ideas and businesses with strong founder-market fit, clear audience demand, credible commercial potential and relevance to the UAE's long-term growth priorities. It will also draw on the wider Manta Media Capital network, bringing global expertise across event investment, M&A, commercial strategy, conference production, marketing and international scaling.

As the region continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for business events, Manta Middle East aims to play a long-term role in supporting the founders, platforms and partnerships that will define the next phase of growth.

About Manta Middle East:

Manta Middle East is the regional platform of Manta Media Capital, created to invest in, launch and scale high-potential event businesses across the UAE. The platform works with founders, existing event owners, international organisers, investors and partners to build scalable event platforms that support industry growth, inward investment, commercial deal flow and long-term regional value.

About Manta Media Capital:

Manta Media Capital is an accelerator and investment firm built by experienced event industry operators and investors. Its partners have launched, scaled, acquired and sold event businesses across global markets, collectively overseeing more than 100 events across 26 countries. Manta combines capital with hands-on strategic and operational expertise to help event entrepreneurs build valuable, scalable businesses.