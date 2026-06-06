ACC's Exports Grew 24.1% In 5 Months Of 2026

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 6 (Petra) – The value of certificates of origin issued by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) for exporting goods and commodities to Arab and foreign countries increased by 24.1% in the January-May period of 2026, compared to last year.

According to the ACC's statistics obtained by "Petra," exports through these chamber's certificates of origin reached JD624 million during the first five months of this year, compared to JD502 million for the same period in 2025.

The number of these certificates in the first five months of this year also surged to 15,464, compared to 14,054 for the same period last year, representing a 10% increase.

Based on the statistical data, the certificates targeted several countries, mainly the United Arab Emirates with 4,007 certificates, followed by Syria at 1,628 certificates, Iraq at 1,023, Egypt at 279, and Switzerland at 21.

As for the items covered by these ACC's certificates, the value of exports to Iraq approximately stood at JD254 million, Switzerland at JD92 million, the United Arab Emirates at about JD46 million, Syria at JD32 million, and Egypt at JD31 million.

The exports included foreign products (goods of foreign origin) valued at JD273 million, industrial products were worth about JD84 million, while agricultural products stood at JD74 million and Arab products (goods of Arab origin) approximately reached 73 million, among others.

//Petra// AG