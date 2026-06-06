Russian Strikes Injure Eight Civilians In Chernihiv Over Past 24 Hours
“Eight civilians were injured as a result of yesterday's strikes on Chernihiv. Thirty-eight cars were damaged,” Chaus wrote.
According to him, in the village of the Novyi Bilous community, residential and farm buildings were damaged-this was a strike by a UAV.
In the Horodnia community, a gas station was damaged by“Gerbera” strikes.
And in the Snovsk community of the Koryukivka district,“Geraniums” attacked transport infrastructure.
The Novhorod-Siverskyi district also came under enemy attack. There, a“Molniya” struck a village in the Semenivka community-a home and a farm building were damaged. In Semenivka itself, a passenger car was damaged. In Novhorod-Siverskyi, a gas station employee was injured when a“Lancet” struck a gas station. In a village in the Novhorod-Siverskyi community, an FPV drone struck a postal vehicle-two employees were injured. The vehicle was damaged.Read also: Russian drone destroys house in Chernihiv region, killing man
As previously reported, a 64-year-old man was killed in his own home in the Semenivska community in the Chernihiv region as a result of a Russian drone attack; the house was destroyed.
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