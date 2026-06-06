TVS HLX Crosses 5 Million In Global Sales

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- TVS Motor Company (TVSM), part of TVS VENU, is a global leader in the two and three-wheeler segments, today announced that its globally trusted commuter motorcycle brand, TVS HLX series, has crossed the significant milestone of five million sales globally. Launched first in 2013 in Africa, the TVS HLX series has been instrumental in transforming millions of lives.

Since 2013, the brand has steadily built strong acceptance and trust over more than a decade, emerging as one of the most preferred mobility solutions across more than 57 countries. Today, TVS HLX plays a vital role in supporting last-mile connectivity in rural and semi-urban regions, particularly across Africa, where it serves as a reliable mobility partner. The product also supports the livelihoods of millions of customers through their daily taxi operations.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. K N Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company, said,“Reaching the 5 million sales milestone is a significant achievement for TVS Motor Company. Today, TVS HLX has emerged as a trusted mobility partner for millions of customers across Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. This milestone is a testament to the deep trust and confidence that our customers have placed in the brand over the years. It also reflects our commitment to delivering products that play an important role in improving mobility and livelihoods across communities.”

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Peyman Kargar, President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said,“TVS HLX has established itself as a highly trusted global mobility brand known for its durability, reliability and value to customers. Its strong growth momentum and increasing market share across Africa and other international markets reflect the strong connection we have built with our customers over the years. With a strong product portfolio and evolving global mobility needs, we remain committed to delivering mobility solutions that support livelihoods, improve accessibility and create long-term value for customers.”

TVS HLX as a brand is supported by extensive service and spare parts network, along with a large community of TVS-trained technicians across international markets, guaranteeing an advanced customer experience and long-term reliability. The product is recognized for its durability, dependable performance, low maintenance costs and range of practical features tailored to customer needs.

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