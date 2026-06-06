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Trump Claims US Has "Largely Finished" Iran's Nuclear Program
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared Friday that his administration had effectively neutralized Iran's nuclear ambitions, issuing some of his most pointed remarks yet on the volatile standoff with Tehran.
"We are having great success with Iran," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Wisconsin, asserting that significant headway had been made in the administration's dealings with the Islamic Republic.
Trump was unequivocal on the question of Iranian nuclear capability. "They're not going to have a nuclear weapon. They are in no position to have a nuclear weapon," he said.
After landing in Wisconsin, Trump told reporters separately that the situation with Iran "seems to be going quite well." When asked when he last held direct discussions on the matter, he did not respond.
The president's sharpest remarks came later at a gathering with farmers, where he claimed the US had "largely finished" Iran's nuclear program.
"This was going to be a very capable country that was going to have a massive nuclear presence, and we weren't going to let that happen, nobody wanted that to happen, and we've largely finished that," he said. "One way or the other, it's finished. It's either finished with a piece of paper or finished a more difficult way."
Trump added that the US was "going to come out of Iran very quickly," warning: "And it's going to be very strong, one way or the other, whether it's a piece of paper or the very tough way."
The remarks come against a backdrop of elevated regional tensions that have persisted since US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February. A Pakistan-brokered ceasefire came into effect on April 8, with indirect contacts between parties continuing in pursuit of a broader diplomatic understanding.
"We are having great success with Iran," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Wisconsin, asserting that significant headway had been made in the administration's dealings with the Islamic Republic.
Trump was unequivocal on the question of Iranian nuclear capability. "They're not going to have a nuclear weapon. They are in no position to have a nuclear weapon," he said.
After landing in Wisconsin, Trump told reporters separately that the situation with Iran "seems to be going quite well." When asked when he last held direct discussions on the matter, he did not respond.
The president's sharpest remarks came later at a gathering with farmers, where he claimed the US had "largely finished" Iran's nuclear program.
"This was going to be a very capable country that was going to have a massive nuclear presence, and we weren't going to let that happen, nobody wanted that to happen, and we've largely finished that," he said. "One way or the other, it's finished. It's either finished with a piece of paper or finished a more difficult way."
Trump added that the US was "going to come out of Iran very quickly," warning: "And it's going to be very strong, one way or the other, whether it's a piece of paper or the very tough way."
The remarks come against a backdrop of elevated regional tensions that have persisted since US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February. A Pakistan-brokered ceasefire came into effect on April 8, with indirect contacts between parties continuing in pursuit of a broader diplomatic understanding.
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