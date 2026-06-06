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Eurozone Retail Sales Slip in April
(MENAFN) Retail trade activity in the euro area declined by 0.4% in April compared with the previous month, partially offsetting March’s growth, according to Eurostat on Thursday. Market expectations had anticipated a smaller drop of 0.3%.
The EU’s statistical office also reported that retail trade volume across the EU fell by 0.5% from March. In contrast, March had seen increases of 0.8% in the euro area and 1.1% in the EU.
On a yearly basis, the calendar-adjusted retail sales index rose 1.0% in the euro area and 0.9% in the EU compared with April 2025.
Within the euro area, the monthly decline was largely driven by a 2.7% reduction in automotive fuel sales at specialized outlets and a 0.9% decrease in non-food products, excluding fuel. Meanwhile, sales of food, beverages, and tobacco grew by 0.9%.
Across the EU, automotive fuel sales dropped 2.4% month-on-month, while non-food products fell 1.2%. Food, drinks, and tobacco sales increased by 0.5%.
Among member states with available figures, the steepest monthly declines in overall retail trade volume were observed in Denmark (-4.5%), Romania (-2.6%), and Belgium and Slovakia (both -1.8%).
The EU’s statistical office also reported that retail trade volume across the EU fell by 0.5% from March. In contrast, March had seen increases of 0.8% in the euro area and 1.1% in the EU.
On a yearly basis, the calendar-adjusted retail sales index rose 1.0% in the euro area and 0.9% in the EU compared with April 2025.
Within the euro area, the monthly decline was largely driven by a 2.7% reduction in automotive fuel sales at specialized outlets and a 0.9% decrease in non-food products, excluding fuel. Meanwhile, sales of food, beverages, and tobacco grew by 0.9%.
Across the EU, automotive fuel sales dropped 2.4% month-on-month, while non-food products fell 1.2%. Food, drinks, and tobacco sales increased by 0.5%.
Among member states with available figures, the steepest monthly declines in overall retail trade volume were observed in Denmark (-4.5%), Romania (-2.6%), and Belgium and Slovakia (both -1.8%).
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