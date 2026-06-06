403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Strikes U.S. Bases in Kuwait, Bahrain After Drone Attack
(MENAFN) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missile strikes against American military installations in Kuwait and Bahrain on Saturday, dramatically escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf after U.S. drones struck targets on Iranian soil, semi-official media reported.
The IRGC's Aerospace Force said it targeted the Ali al-Salem air base in Kuwait and critical U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet infrastructure in Bahrain in direct retaliation for American drone strikes on a telecommunications tower on Qeshm Island and a second tower in Sirik.
In a stark warning that sent shockwaves through global energy markets, the IRGC cautioned that any further U.S. aggression would trigger a response far exceeding targeted strikes — explicitly threatening the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz to oil and gas shipments, a move that would imperil a waterway through which a significant share of the world's energy supply flows daily.
Saturday's strikes are the latest chapter in a rapidly deteriorating security environment that has gripped the region since late February, when U.S. and Israeli forces launched coordinated airstrikes on Iran, setting off a cascading cycle of retaliatory attacks that has steadily broadened regional instability. Tehran subsequently launched strikes against Israel and targeted nations hosting American military personnel, while also moving to disrupt commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire eventually took hold, but diplomatic efforts to forge a durable and comprehensive settlement remain ongoing — and increasingly fragile.
The IRGC's Aerospace Force said it targeted the Ali al-Salem air base in Kuwait and critical U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet infrastructure in Bahrain in direct retaliation for American drone strikes on a telecommunications tower on Qeshm Island and a second tower in Sirik.
In a stark warning that sent shockwaves through global energy markets, the IRGC cautioned that any further U.S. aggression would trigger a response far exceeding targeted strikes — explicitly threatening the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz to oil and gas shipments, a move that would imperil a waterway through which a significant share of the world's energy supply flows daily.
Saturday's strikes are the latest chapter in a rapidly deteriorating security environment that has gripped the region since late February, when U.S. and Israeli forces launched coordinated airstrikes on Iran, setting off a cascading cycle of retaliatory attacks that has steadily broadened regional instability. Tehran subsequently launched strikes against Israel and targeted nations hosting American military personnel, while also moving to disrupt commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire eventually took hold, but diplomatic efforts to forge a durable and comprehensive settlement remain ongoing — and increasingly fragile.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment