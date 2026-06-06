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Gulf States Heighten Security Measures
(MENAFN) Kuwait's aerial defense network has been activated to counter what authorities described as "hostile missile and drone threats," while Bahrain has issued emergency alerts instructing both nationals and expatriates to seek refuge in the closest secure location, according to official statements released on Saturday.
In a post published on the US-based social media platform X, the Kuwaiti Armed Forces' General Staff stated that "any explosions that may be heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile targets." Officials emphasized that defensive operations were underway to neutralize potential threats in the country's airspace.
The military further advised residents to comply with official directives, noting that "The public is urged to adhere to safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities,” as precautionary measures remain in effect.
Meanwhile, Bahrain's Interior Ministry announced through X that "the siren has been sounded," adding that "citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place." The ministry encouraged the public to follow guidance from emergency and security agencies.
Tensions across the Middle East have intensified following air raids carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran in late February. The military actions sparked a sequence of counterattacks and contributed to a broader deterioration of regional stability.
In response, Iran launched operations targeting Israel and nations hosting American military installations. Tehran also interfered with maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically significant passageway for international energy shipments.
Although a ceasefire was eventually implemented, diplomatic negotiations aimed at reaching a more comprehensive settlement have remained ongoing as regional stakeholders continue efforts to ease hostilities.
In a post published on the US-based social media platform X, the Kuwaiti Armed Forces' General Staff stated that "any explosions that may be heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile targets." Officials emphasized that defensive operations were underway to neutralize potential threats in the country's airspace.
The military further advised residents to comply with official directives, noting that "The public is urged to adhere to safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities,” as precautionary measures remain in effect.
Meanwhile, Bahrain's Interior Ministry announced through X that "the siren has been sounded," adding that "citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place." The ministry encouraged the public to follow guidance from emergency and security agencies.
Tensions across the Middle East have intensified following air raids carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran in late February. The military actions sparked a sequence of counterattacks and contributed to a broader deterioration of regional stability.
In response, Iran launched operations targeting Israel and nations hosting American military installations. Tehran also interfered with maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically significant passageway for international energy shipments.
Although a ceasefire was eventually implemented, diplomatic negotiations aimed at reaching a more comprehensive settlement have remained ongoing as regional stakeholders continue efforts to ease hostilities.
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